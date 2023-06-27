How to get the Explosive Repeater Rifle in Fortnite

The Explosive Repeater Rifle has replaced the Heavy Sniper Rifle in Fortnite, making it the only weapon in the game to use heavy ammo. Here’s how you can get this new weapon and cause some explosive damage.

Several major modifications have been implemented in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 with the arrival of the latest v25.11 update. These include adjustments to the loot pool for all Battle Royale game modes and the addition of assets for the upcoming summer event, which kicks off on July 4.

Two new Augments, the Slap Splash consumable, and a new weapon, the Explosive Sniper Rifle, were added to the game in this update to replace the Heavy Sniper Rifle, which is now vaulted. The new Explosive Repeater Rifle can fire explosive projectiles by simply using heavy ammo similar to any other rifle in the game.

However, the weapon’s absence of a scope and its pinpoint crosshair make it particularly well-suited for engagements at medium and long distances. Here’s a detailed guide on how you can acquire the Explosive Repeater Rifle in Fortnite.

Epic Games The Explosive Repeater Rifle packs some heavy firepower that inflicts blast damage to enemies.

Where to find the Explosive Repeater Rifle in Fortnite

The Explosive Repeater Rifle is the latest weapon that has now been added to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 loot pool. It can easily be found in chests or as floor loot around the island.

You can also purchase the Explosive Repeating Rifle from an NPC called Nia. She can be found wandering near Steamy Springs and the Grind Rails Bridge leading to Kenjutsu Crossing.

You can buy the newest weapon in Epic rarity for 250 Gold Bars by interacting with the NPC after you reach her.

Epic Games Players can easily find the Explosive Repeater Rifle with the Nia NPC on the island.

The Hunting Rifle served as inspiration for this sniper rifle, which shares the same design aesthetic and absence of scope. The rifle can only fire heavy ammo and has a 6-round magazine before it reloads. When fired, the bullet will immediately deal explosive damage to enemies and nearby objects.

The Explosive Repeater Rifle has a damage count of 76 on the body and 114 on headshots. The rifle’s fire rate, however, is far faster than that of single-shot sniper rifles used by players in recent Fortnite seasons.

While its explosive qualities make it a weapon Fortnite players are likely to appreciate, the game’s only scoped rifle, the Thermal DMR, is still the best option. Meanwhile, the Heavy Sniper being replaced by the new Explosive Repeater Rifle has created quite a lively debate among players.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the Explosive Repeater Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3!

