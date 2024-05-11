Jujutsu Kaisen is reuniting Gojo and Geto soon, and fans can’t keep calm

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are excited over an imminent Gojo and Geto reunion as the voice actors of these two characters are going to appear in a special program soon.

Jujutsu Kaisen currently holds the world record for being the most in-demand animated series in the world. A huge portion of its popularity is thanks to the characters and their dynamics – especially Gojo and Geto and their ill-fated friendship.

Despite the love they receive from the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are both dead in the manga. This is quite upsetting for their fans, given the tragic fates they both suffered.

However, the two friends will reunite once more; not in the story but in real life. According to recent reports, Yuichi Nakamura and Takahiro Sakurai, the voice actors of Gojo and Geto, will appear together on a Jujutsu Kaisen special program on May 19, 2024.

The two voice actors are expected to unveil some news about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen video game, Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash. The game is about to get the new ‘Hidden Inventory’ DLC. Nakamura and Sakurai will also take a walk down through the anime so far and discuss their characters.

Fans are very excited to have the two characters back, even if it’s just the voice actors. They are looking forward to hearing what they have to say about their characters and their dynamic.

“I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” commented a user on X.

Though many fans are disappointed with the Cursed Clash, they are excited over the Gojo and Geto reunion, writing, “Satosugu will save this game hehe.”

Another user commented, “Sakurai is free!!! Now Nakamura won’t be the only one praising Geto as if he were his favorite wife (he praises Geto even more than Gojo), now Sakurai will finally tell more about his character.”

Nakamura and Sakurai are both prominent names in the industry. Nakamura has voiced popular characters like Kuroo from Haikyuu!! and Hawks from My Hero Academia. Sakurai, on the other hand, is the voice of Giyu from Demon Slayer and Ayame from Fruits Basket.

With how their characters died, it’s unlikely readers will ever get to see the two of them interact again in the story. So, this is the closest they will get to a Gojo and Geto reunion.

