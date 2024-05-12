Jujutsu Kaisen theory: Nobara’s return is imminent after Chapter 259

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 has given the biggest hint about Nobara’s return — so here’s everything you need to know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans were heartbroken after Nobara’s likely demise in the Shibuya Incident Arc. Nobara fought the notorious curse Mahito, who realized that apart from Yuji, Nobara was also his natural enemy.

Yuji and Nobara briefly fought against Mahito together. However, Mahito grazed Nobara’s face… and suddenly, it was all suddenly over. The series featured a brief flashback before Nobara asked Yuji to tell everyone that “it wasn’t so bad” and collapsed.

Although she should’ve died on the spot, her status remained unknown to this day because of Arata Nitta’s interference. However, the recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen has just given a major hint about Nobara’s return.

What happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259?

Crunchyroll

Aoi Todo joins the battlefield as soon as Yuji lost Choso. The chapter ends with both of them charging towards Sukuna. However, before that happens, there’s a brief flashback with Mei Mei and Todo discussing their plan.

They’re hiding something from Yuji because Sukuna could find out about it. If that happens, then they won’t be able to save anyone. Although the chapter revealed that they’re hiding Todo’s last-minute appearance, there’s a possibility that they’re hiding more.

They also mention “Resonance” which is Nobara’s technique. After the flashback, Todo sees Yuji is about to break down. He cannot tell Yuji everything but he tries to reassure him by saying the sorcerers are probably alright.

Will Nobara return in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Nobara’s death has never been confirmed in Jujutsu Kaisen, so there’s a possibility she will return.

Crunchyroll

In Chapter 127, Arata Nitta claims there’s a very small chance of saving her since he managed to stop her bleeding in time. However, she wasn’t out of danger, which is why he couldn’t guarantee her survival and instead, took her to Shoko.

In Chapter 210, Yuji asks Megumi about Nobara but the latter keeps silent. Yuji thinks she’s dead. However, after Chapter 259, it’s very likely that Megumi knew that Nobara is alive, but couldn’t say anything to Yuji. Hence, instead of telling him a brutal lie, he thought it’d be best to keep silent.

Additionally, Nobara’s technique allows her to strike the opponent’s soul, which will be a great asset in the fight if used properly. Although there’s still no guarantee about her return, the latest chapter gives us the only hint about it.

