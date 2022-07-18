Bizarre Fortnite glitch places llamas in a compromising position

Brianna Reeves . 56 minutes ago

While navigating the map, an unsuspecting Fortnite player stumbled across a bizarre glitch involving a pair of llamas and strange noises.

Like most games, Fortnite boasts more than its fair share of in-game hiccups, with glitches that range from annoying to hilarious.

Some errors prove easy enough to ignore, serving as little more than a minor nuisance for most players. These issues usually come in the form of the occasional framerate hitch or graphical bug.

Of course, NPCs often wind up on the receiving end of weird technical troubles, too. But one, in particular, has raised quite a few eyebrows in the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit.

Llamas feature in odd an Fortnite glitch

Epic Games Strange things are happening with the llamas.

During a battle royale match, Reddit user Gacha_guy heard a series of strange noises and decided to investigate. The player got more than they bargained for upon finding the source.

In a gameplay clip shared by the Redditor, two llamas can be seen rolling around in the grass – in very close proximity.

It’s a compromising position for the pair to be found in to say the least. But, who knows, maybe they were just dancing?

Regardless of what the llamas were up to, this certainly counts among Fortnite’s most bizarre glitches.

At the time of writing, there’s no word on whether this issue is an isolated incident. Still, players may want to keep an eye and an ear out for sights and sounds involving peculiar behavior from Fortnite’s llama population.

Llama-related weirdness aside, Fortnite continues to evolve in new and interesting ways. The newly released 21.30 update, for example, introduced the Prime Shotgun, UI adjustments, and the Player Marker Device.

And if recently circulating fan theories prove accurate, a Transformers crossover of some kind could be in the works, too.