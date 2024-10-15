How to find & destroy toilets in Fortnite

One of the latest quests added to Fortnite requires you to destroy toilets. Here are their locations and how you can destroy them.

The Fortnitemares event didn’t just bring a plethora of new skins and collabs but also new quests to the game. The second wave of the Fortnitemares quests has just gone live, and one of them requires you to destroy toilets.

Yes, you read that right. These refer to actual toilets and not Port-A-Potties you’d typically find in the open. With that in mind, they can definitely be tricky to track down as they can only be found at certain parts of the map.

Don’t worry, though. In this guide, we’ve compiled toilet locations in the game and explained how to destroy them easily.

Where are the toilets in Fortnite?

epic games / dexerto Toilet locations in the Doomstadt POI.

The Doomstadt POI has plenty of toilets inside buildings and houses. You’ll want to head over to the ones on the North, East, and West side. You can also find them on the upper stairs, so make sure to explore these places thoroughly. Just don’t accidentally aggro the Mysterio boss if you haven’t looted anything.

Sandy Steppes is also a great alternative. Some of the toilets in this POI can actually be found under the house rubble. You can also find one on the upper floor of a house close to the zipline. In case you didn’t know, this is the same house where you’ll find the Hope NPC.

If the toilets in the previous locations mentioned have been destroyed, you can also opt to head to Freaky Fields. There’s a public restroom building here, just beside a parking lot, where you’ll find several toilets. While you’re here, you can also attempt to fight Billy to secure a Boom Billy for your next fight.

How to destroy toilets

epic games / dexerto Use your pickaxe to destroy toilets.

To destroy toilets, switch your weapon to your pickaxe, then hit the primary fire button. This method is essentially the same as destroying any other building in the game.

You can also choose to use your weapon, though this would instantly let other players nearby know you’re around. Either way, it’s up to you.

That sums up how you can complete the quest to destroy toilets. We can expect more quests to be added before Epic finally wraps up the current season later on, as Chapter 5, Season 5 is predicted to begin next month.