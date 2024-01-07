Fortnite “hater” returns years later and admits they’re completely addicted

A Fortnite player, who was a self-proclaimed “classic Fortnite hater” for years, has revealed they have become obsessed with the Battle Royale game since Season OG was released.

Fortnite’s hugely successful Season OG in Chapter 4 was the talk of the gaming community when it was announced, and it didn’t disappoint when it was finally released.

It broke records to achieve over 44 million players in just one day, as millions of gamers from around the world surged back into the Battle Royale, with its throwback update to the original game.

Following on from this, Epic Games has had Eminem perform in a groundbreaking The Big Bang event, which brought along a whole new beginning for Chapter 5 Season 1. LEGO Fortnite, and two other innovative modes launched into Fortnite to shatter player count records again.

This has led to many players from around the world who had previously written off the game returning for good. One of these is a self-proclaimed “classic Fortnite hater” who has confessed its now the only game they play, after racking up over 100 hours since Season OG.

Fortnite “hater” has become addicted to game after Season OG

Fortnite player Toxicsuper admitted: “I was your classic Fortnite hater. Never played the game, never touched it and avoided it at all costs. Played once or twice in the early days and that was it.”

“Fortnite OG released a few months ago and some of my favorite streamers were playing and it looked fun so I tried it. Between now and then I have clocked over 100 hours and I now don’t play anything other than Fortnite.”

They ended by expressing: “So sad I missed out on so many good seasons of this game.”

Long-term players praised them for the post, calling them “one of us,” while others flooded in to comment on how “so freaking relatable” it was.

Many revealed their similar experiences with Fortnite: “I used to straight up hate it because of how popular it was.” As another said: “Same happened to me. I’d tried Fortnite before, but I just wasn’t into it then. However, season OG came around and all my friends lost their collective sh*t over it.”

More highlighted that Zero Build and a range of new additions and changes were huge factors for them to “start fully playing,” and/or returning to the game. While some players reminisced over previous seasons, especially for Chapter 3, which received a whole heap of praise among players.

Whether you are a long-term player, have since returned or are completely new Fortnite has had some groundbreaking updates and new features pumped into the game for Chapter 5 Season 1.

