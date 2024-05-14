How to play Lofi Girl map in Fortnite and listen to music

Lofi Girl has arrived in Fortnite and here’s how you can play the official Explore map and listen to music in the game.

In the ongoing Chapter 5, another crossover joins Fortnite and this time it’s the iconic YouTube channel Lofi Girl. Last winter, Lofi Girl collaborated with Rocket League to bring unique car cosmetics and tracks and at that time, a potential crossover in Fortnite was hinted at.

This has now arrived in the form of a Creative map called Lofi Girl Explore. You can launch the map and land straight into Lofi Girl’s iconic room as a tiny character, complete quests, and listen to some chill beats while you’re at it.

Here’s how you can do all of that in Fortnite.

Lofi Girl/Epic Games You can roam around Lofi Girl’s room and complete quests.

How to play Fortnite’s Lofi Girl Explore map and listen to music

To play Lofi Girl’s Explore map in Fortnite Creative, follow these steps:

Launch Fortnite. Head to the explore tab denoted by a search button on the left. Enter the island code 6437-7858-4061 in the search field and hit Enter. Press Launch once the game screen pops up. Click Ready in the lobby and wait for the map to load.

Alternatively, you can also head to the official experience page on Fortnite’s website and favorite the map so it’s readily available on your favorite island lists within the game.

As soon as you launch into the game, you’ll come across a screen of instructions that’ll take you through the objective of the map and some devices you’ll need to complete those challenges.

Lofi Girl/Epic Games Listen to some of the iconic Lofi Girl tracks while playing the Fortnite map.

Among those devices, are the Wardrobe device that lets you enable custom Lofi Girl headphones, a Panda plush back bling, and a Radio device that enables you to listen to music.

Click on Radio and a list of Radio stations will open up from which you can choose and listen to the iconic tunes by Lofi Girl – including Synthwave, Piano, and so on.

