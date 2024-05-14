GamingFortnite

All Fortnite Dummy's Joyride quests and rewards in Chapter 5 Season 2

Josh Taylor
Dummy Joyride Fortnite QuestsEpic Games

Here’s every Dummy’s Joyride quest in Fortnite and all the rewards you can get for completing them in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Dummy made his debut in Fortnite as an original character in Chapter 2 Season 3. Since then, he has regularly floated in and out of the Item Shop. This time around, however, he’s making an appearance on Fortnite’s map.

Mid-way through this season he was added to the NPC roster across the map, and now Epic has given him his own quests for you to complete that’ll net you XP and free rewards in the final days of Season 2.

All Fortnite Dummy’s Joyride quests and rewards

The Dummy’s Joyride quests went live on May 14, 2024, and are expected to run until May 23.

There is 10 quests for you to complete, which will earn you 100,000 XP and 3 free cosmetic rewards in total if you are successful. As you probably guessed already, the majority of these quests center around using Sports Cars across the Battle Royale map in your matches.

QUESTREWARD
Fuel up Sports Cars at gas stations (50)10,000 XP
Travel distance in a Sports Car (3,000)10,000 XP
Emote at Grim Gate, Brawler’s Battleground or Mount Olympus (1)Powerful Poseidon Spray
Destroy objects while in a vehicle (50)10,000 XP
Deliver a Sports Car to Dummy (1)10,000 XP
Drive a Sports Car in different named locations (4)10,000 XP
Damage opponents while in a vehicle (300)10,000 XP
Jump a Sports Car and travel 70 meters before landing (70)10,000 XP
Purchase items at vending machines or Mod Benches (7)10,000 XP
Purchase services from Characters (3)10,000 XP
Spend bars in different matches (5)10,000 XP
Complete 7 Dummy’s Joyride QuestsSerpent’s Sight Spray
Complete 10 Dummy’s Joyride QuestsStygian Temptation Loading Screen

Fortnite Chapter 5

