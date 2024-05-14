All Fortnite Dummy’s Joyride quests and rewards in Chapter 5 Season 2

Here’s every Dummy’s Joyride quest in Fortnite and all the rewards you can get for completing them in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Dummy made his debut in Fortnite as an original character in Chapter 2 Season 3. Since then, he has regularly floated in and out of the Item Shop. This time around, however, he’s making an appearance on Fortnite’s map.

Mid-way through this season he was added to the NPC roster across the map, and now Epic has given him his own quests for you to complete that’ll net you XP and free rewards in the final days of Season 2.

All Fortnite Dummy’s Joyride quests and rewards

The Dummy’s Joyride quests went live on May 14, 2024, and are expected to run until May 23.

There is 10 quests for you to complete, which will earn you 100,000 XP and 3 free cosmetic rewards in total if you are successful. As you probably guessed already, the majority of these quests center around using Sports Cars across the Battle Royale map in your matches.

QUEST REWARD Fuel up Sports Cars at gas stations (50) 10,000 XP Travel distance in a Sports Car (3,000) 10,000 XP Emote at Grim Gate, Brawler’s Battleground or Mount Olympus (1) Powerful Poseidon Spray Destroy objects while in a vehicle (50) 10,000 XP Deliver a Sports Car to Dummy (1) 10,000 XP Drive a Sports Car in different named locations (4) 10,000 XP Damage opponents while in a vehicle (300) 10,000 XP Jump a Sports Car and travel 70 meters before landing (70) 10,000 XP Purchase items at vending machines or Mod Benches (7) 10,000 XP Purchase services from Characters (3) 10,000 XP Spend bars in different matches (5) 10,000 XP Complete 7 Dummy’s Joyride Quests Serpent’s Sight Spray Complete 10 Dummy’s Joyride Quests Stygian Temptation Loading Screen

