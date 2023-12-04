Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Society Medallions: How they work, locations & more

Society Medallions are a brand-new addition to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 1 that grant access to some special abilities and loot during a Battle Royale match. If you’re looking to get your hands on one, here are all the locations and how they work.

The much-awaited Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has arrived and it brings a new Underground theme where players will fight against the Society syndicate on the island, heist trains, and climb their way up to Victory Royale. Moreover, the overhauled animations and movement mechanics have been met with mixed thoughts from players.

Article continues after ad

Regardless, the hype around the new season is at its peak as players finally get to use the Weapon Mods system in the game that allows them to customize their weapons. However, to do so, you need a Mod Bench which is only available in Vaults accessible via Society Medallions.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

The Medallions are new items in Fortnite that can be acquired in a Battle Royale match that gives you access to some rare loot and special abilities. Here’s everything you need to know about them in Chapter 5 Season 1.

Article continues after ad

Contents

What are Society Medallions?

Society Medallions are new items in Fortnite that are stored in your inventory, similar to a Victory Crown. They don’t take up any space among any of the five slots and you can acquire them during a Battle Royale match.

The player who grabs a Society Medallion during a match is marked by a yellow circle around them, similar to a bounty circle, but is visible to all players on the mini-map. You can carry multiple Medallions in your inventory and stack them up, but beware as the more of these you have, the more precise the radius of your location is displayed to your opponents.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, carrying a Society Medallion in your inventory helps regenerate shield over time and the more of these you carry, the faster the shield regeneration rate.

Epic Games Society Medallions are dropped by Bosses when they are eliminated.

How to get Society Medallions in Fortnite

You can get your hands on a Society Medallion in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 by defeating any of the five bosses roaming around the map namely Oscar, Nisha, Montague, Valeria, and Peter Griffin.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While defeating a boss can be a bit tough as they have their Society Guards roaming around them, make sure you directly aim at the boss there and keep firing. If you stop shooting at a damaged boss, they will then regenerate their shield and become a tougher opponent to fight.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once you defeat them, they’ll drop a Society Medallion which you can store in your inventory throughout the match. They can also be dropped so you can pass it on to a teammate.

Society Medallions locations

Society Medallions are located at five different POIs around the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 map. They are – Lavish Lair, Grand Glacier, Reckless Railways, Fencing Fields, and Snooty Steppes.

Epic Games There are five Society Medallions on the map.

You’ll be able to spot them easily on your mini-map with the Medallion icons above these POIs. If you see a Medallion above the location, that means the boss has not been defeated in that location yet. However, if they’ve been eliminated, it’ll show the yellow ring around the player holding it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Society Medallions in Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad