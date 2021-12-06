What does the Victory Crown mean in Fortnite and how do you get it?

A golden Victory Crown has been introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3, giving players a chance to show off their wins and also earn some bonus XP, but you’ll have to work hard to get one.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite has debuted with loads of features including a brand new map and a Spider-Man crossover. One of the best new features, though, is the arrival of a special item known as the Victory Crown.

Whether you’ve earned a golden Victory Crown yourself, found one on the floor during a match, or just noticed another player wearing one, we’re going to explain what they mean in Fortnite and how to get one.

Advertisement

Contents

What is the Victory Crown in Fortnite?

The Victory Crown is a special item that’s given out to players who make it to the final moments of a match in classic battle royale mode, meaning only the best Fortnite players will be able to get their hands on one.

If you earn a Victory Crown in Fortnite, you’ll start your next match wearing it. While this does give you a chance to earn bonus XP, it will also make you a target for other players who want the crown for themselves.

Finally, if you manage to win a match while wearing a Victory Crown, you’ll unlock a special ‘Crowning Achievement’ emote which shows off the number of matches you’ve won while wearing the crown.

Advertisement

How to get a Victory Crown in Fortnite

These are the minimum requirements to earn a Victory Crown in Fortnite:

Mode How to earn a Victory Crown Solo Be one of the top four players Duos Be in one of the top two teams Trios Be on the winning team Squads Be on the winning team

Of course, you can also steal a Victory Crown by eliminating another player who has one, but remember that you’ll become a target yourself if you do this – so make sure you’re prepared for that!

You can check if you have a Victory Crown because it will appear above your loadout in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. There will also be a golden glow around your character’s head.

Fortnite’s Victory Crown accolades explained

There are a number of challenges you can complete while wearing a Victory Crown to earn an accolade and get some bonus XP, which we’ve listed below:

Advertisement

Survived a Storm Circle as a Crown Wearer

Eliminated a Crown Wearer While Wearing a Crown

Eliminated Opponents While Wearing a Crown

Eliminated a Crown Wearer

Captured a Victory Crown

The chance to earn bonus XP, unlock the Crowning Achievement emote, and also get bragging rights in the next match means that Victory Crowns will be a hot commodity in Fortnite, so try to keep hold of them.

That’s everything you need to know about Victory Crowns! Make sure you visit our Fortnite home page for the latest news, guides, and leaks from Chapter 3 and beyond.