Fortnite OG Reload map and all locations

Fortnite Reload has been revealed by Epic Games to include a smaller Battle Royale map that features OG Chapter 1 POIs and remixed versions of fan-favorite locations.

Details for Epic’s brand-new Fortnite Reload mode have been outlined as part of the 30.20 patch update. It has been presented as a means for players to reminisce with classic gameplay from when the game first launched with OG weapons and items from previous seasons, as well as a new exclusive map.

The Battle Royale map for Reload has been confirmed to include several POI locations from the original Chapter 1 seasons and altered smaller versions of more old locations. Here’s the complete Fortnite Reload map and all the POI locations.

Fortnite Reload map and all POI locations

There are 9 POI locations across the Reload map, which are spread across a totally different island than the main Battle Royale island in Chapter 5 Season 3. With only 40 players battling it out for a Victory Royale, instead of the typical 100 players, Epic’s new island has been made much smaller.

Epic Games All 9 POI locations on the Fortnite Reload map.

Here are all the POI locations in Fortnite OG Reload:

Tilted Towers

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Lone Lodge

Dusty Docks

Snobby Shoals

Lil’ Loot Lake

Lazy Laps

Sandy Sheets

Tilted Towers, Pleasant Park, and Retail Row are all beloved named locations from the first OG Fortnite Chapter. The other 6 locations are remixed versions of popular areas from different seasons throughout Fortnite’s rich history.

Epic Games Tilted Towers features at the center of the Fortnite Reload map.

Despite this being the official map that will be launching with Fortnite Reload, in typical Epic fashion, we expect this island map to have alterations and new POIs being introduced and replaced in future updates.

