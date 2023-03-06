Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 leaks: New weapons, Battle Pass & theme

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is almost here, so we’ve rounded up everything we know so far including the leaks and rumors that have been circulating.

After shaking things up with a brand new map and weapon pool for the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 last year, it’s time for some more big changes with Season 2 set to arrive in early March 2023.

Although there’s not much in the way of confirmed information, Epic Games appear to be teasing the new season with in-game Cipher Quests, and leakers have uncovered some very interesting details.

With the new season predicted to launch on either March 9 or March 10, here’s everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 so far including leaks, rumors, and teasers.

What is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 theme?

It’s been reported by several prominent leakers that Fortnite Chapter 4 season 2 will have a futuristic ‘Neo-Tokyo’ theme, which will be a big change from the medieval castle theming of the current season.

As part of this new theme, there will reportedly be a Tokyo-themed location on the map as well as an updated version of Lucky Landing, the fan-favorite POI that appeared in the very first chapter of Fortnite.

This theme appears to be backed up by official teaser posters for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, which were decrypted on March 6. They feature futuristic art that certainly fits in with the Neo-Tokyo theme.

An official #FortniteMEGA hashtag has also been discovered, which could hint at the name of the new season being MEGA or something similar.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skin leaks

Leakers have reported that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will feature an Attack on Titan crossover, with Eren Yeager appearing in the Battle Pass alongside several original skins with futuristic outfits. You can see the rumored Battle Pass lineup here.

We won’t embed the tweet in case you want to avoid being spoiled, but it’s worth pointing out that these are all skins that have previously been featured in surveys distributed by Epic Games, so the images of them aren’t technically leaks – they’ve just been collated into a rumored lineup.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 collaborations and crossover leaks

One of the biggest crossovers expected to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is Attack on Titan. As well as an Eren Yeager skin in the Battle Pass, there will reportedly be a ‘Waist Grappler’ Mythic item.

Another rumored crossover is Resident Evil, which would make sense with the new Resident Evil 4 remake coming out in March. It’s been reported that Leon and Claire skins will appear in the item shop.

It’s also been reported that another Star Wars crossover is in the works with Lightsabers returning alongside a new Force Powers feature, although there’s no word on which skins could appear this time.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 new weapon leaks

Each season of Fortnite shakes up the weapon pool with a mix of new and returning guns. Chapter 4 Season 2 looks to be no different, with leakers highlighting a new pistol and a new shotgun being added.

It’s also been reported that a katana weapon will debut this season, which would fit in with the rumored theme, as well as several new Reality Augments.

Perhaps even more exciting than new weapons, though, is information about a first-person mode. This has been rumored for a while, and according to leaker ShiinaBR, it will be released with the new season.

While these Twitter accounts are usually very reliable, all of this information is subject to change when Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 arrives, so take everything with a pinch of salt for now.

We'll keep this page updated when more information is revealed but in the meantime, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

