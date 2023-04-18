Fortnite leak suggests a desert theme for Chapter 4 Season 3 

Files found in a recent Fortnite update point to a desert or tropical theme for the upcoming Chapter 4 Season 3 rollout.

The crew at Epic Games isn’t expected to deploy Fortnite Chapter 4‘s third season until at least early June. Thus, the studio is unlikely to share any official details about the update for several more weeks.

As always, Epic’s silence never prevents leaks and rumors from making the rounds online… and the latest leak could very well offer insight into the next chapter’s overall theme.

Should newly datamined details prove correct, the forthcoming season may focus on a dry, yet tropical aesthetic of some kind.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leak hints at desert theme

According to dataminer and Twitter user Wenso, Epic Games’ 24.20 update for Fortnite added files related to “Chapter 4-specific palm trees and cacti.”

The leaker noted that when considering some of the survey skins currently in development, the files indicate that Season 3 could revolve around a “desert/tropical theme.” In a subsequent Twitter post, Wenso shared images of the current palm tree textures as they appear in the files in question.

While the above information may seem a good indicator of things to come, it’s best to take the leaks with a grain of salt. As of yet, there is no confirmation on what Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3’s theme will involve.

The currently active second season leans on futuristic Neo-Tokyo inspirations, which come complete with a colorful aesthetic. Season 2 will end on June 2 according to the in-game Battle Pass menu, meaning Season 3 shouldn’t be too far behind.