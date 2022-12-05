When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 end? Season 2 start date

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has only just begun, but some eager fans will already be wondering when it’s expected to come to an end – and when Season 2 will begin.

The launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 brought some huge changes to the popular battle royale, introducing Reality Augments, an entirely new map, and a Battle Pass featuring Doom and The Witcher.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, then you might already be looking ahead to the next Fortnite season and all the fresh content we’ll get like crossover skins and new weapons.

Below, you’ll find all the details we know about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 end date, as well as predictions for when Season 2 will begin.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 end?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is currently scheduled to end on Friday, March 10, 2022.

While this date hasn’t been formally confirmed by Epic Games, it’s the same date that the current Battle Pass expires, which traditionally signals the end of a season.

This date has also been reported by several well-known leakers in the community.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 start?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will most likely begin around Saturday, March 11, 2022.

This is just an estimate, but there’s usually an overnight period of downtime between seasons, so it makes sense that the next season will begin the day after the current one ends.

Of course, there’s always a small chance that Epic Games will extend the current season of Fortnite or move these dates around if they need more time to get the next season ready.

Article continues after ad

This hasn’t happened for quite a few seasons now, though, so it seems safe to assume that the dates above are correct for now.

Now that you know the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 end date, check out some more guides below:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | All Exotic weapon locations | Split-screen guide | How to level up fast | How to get V-Bucks | How to get free skins | How to complete all weekly challenges | Best Deathrun map codes | How to win Fortnite | Best weapons in Fortnite ranked