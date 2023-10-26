Epic Games boss reveals next Fortnite season’s theme

Mark Rein, co-founder of Epic Games, has finally revealed the theme for the next Fortnite season, which will be experienced by players in Chapter 4 Season 5. Here’s what it is and how players reacted to it.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is nearing its conclusion on November 3, 2023, when a new season will begin. As players prepare to travel back in time to Chapter 1, the anticipation and rumors surrounding the upcoming season are at an all-time high.

While the Fortnitemares event is in progress, the concluding Halloween and Weekly quests for the season have arrived. Leaks have been circulating on social media in anticipation of Chapter 4 Season 5, all of which indicate that players will return to Chapter 1 and experience islands from Season 1 to Season X.

Epic Games Players will travel back in time in the next Fortnite season.

In the midst of these leaks and rumors, Mark Rein, co-founder of Epic Games, has posted his word for the upcoming Fortnite season. While rumors cannot be relied upon completely, players can rely on Rein’s word, which primarily hints at the upcoming season’s theme.

Mark Rein reveals his word for next Fortnite season’s theme

According to Mark Rein, his word for the next Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is Rewind. The Epic boss announced this on October 26, 2023 on his X page as players were spamming him to drop legitimate hints about the upcoming season.

Fortnite leakers and players have since solidified their theory of returning to Chapter 1’s island as content creators and streamers continue to receive teasers that all allude at this possibility.

Upon looking at Rein’s X post, Fortnite users were beyond excited as one user said, “On my way! just packing my bags because we’re going home.” Another one chimed in, “Hopefully it’s OG spots to drop but bigger map.”

A third added, “I just hope the game actually looks and feels the way it did back then. Bit of a reach I know but it’s gonna be cool seeing the old map again.”

While Epic has not yet released official teasers for the upcoming season, it will be fascinating to see how Chapter 4 Season 5 will build up in the coming days.