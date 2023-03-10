Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map changes: New biome, MEGA City & more

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is now live with a brand new biome being introduced on the Island, so here’s everything you need to know about all the changes to the Fortnite map.

If there’s one thing we can always expect with a new Fortnite season, it has to be regular map changes. With the release of Chapter 4 Season 2, there are quite a few new additions for you to experience across the Island.

Apart from new POIs and changes to existing ones, this update has introduced a completely new biome to the game with a futuristic theme. Keep reading to find out all the map changes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Epic Games There are four new POIs for you to explore in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 new map

The main change on the map in Chapter 4 Season 2 is the introduction of the new biome in the southeastern region of the Island. While it was previously covered with grasslands from the Faulty Splits POI onward, it has now been taken over by the new biome featuring cherry blossom trees and ‘teal-tinted grass.’

Additionally, you can also find several Pagoda-styled buildings in this new biome. However, the main attraction on the map this Season has to be the MEGA City POI.

The reason for this is that the new location features grind rails that you can use to skate around the buildings while also being able to use your weapons on the go. It seems safe to say that MEGA City is probably going to become a hotspot for combat and fierce battles with this new mechanic.

Fortnite Season 2 new POIs

Here is the full list of confirmed new POIs on the Island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2:

Mega City (replaced Faulty Splits)

(replaced Faulty Splits) Steamy Springs (edge of the new biome, southeast of Frenzy Fields)

(edge of the new biome, southeast of Frenzy Fields) Knotty Net (New biome, east of MEGA City)

(New biome, east of MEGA City) Kenjutsu Crossing (New biome, southeast corner of the Island)

While these four new POIs have been confirmed at the time of Chapter 4 Season 2’s release, it’s likely that future mid-season patches and updates will introduce more changes to the Island.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 new map screenshots

So, there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the map changes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2!

