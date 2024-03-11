Fortnite players baffled by Hammer Pump Shotgun’s return in Chapter 5 Season 2

The latest season of Fortnite sees the return of the Hammer Pump Shotgun, yet fans are wondering why it’s back when the newer additions outclass it in every way.

After an extended downtime on launch, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is in full swing, introducing a new Greek mythology theme to Epic Games’ title.

As veterans of the series know, each new season sees the addition of new items to conquer the opposition and secure the coveted victory royale.

While the new Mythic items have certainly been a highlight, the addition of a new shotgun is raising questions as to why a returning shotgun is still in the game.

Fortnite players meme Hammer Pump Shotgun’s use

In a post shared to the Fortnite subreddit, one player raised the debate in question, wondering why the Hammer Pump Shotgun returned in Chapter 5 Season 2.

“The new shotgun is the same thing but just shoots faster and has a bigger spread,” they said about the Gatekeeper Shotgun, Chapter 5 Season 2’s newest addition to the weapon pool.

Of course, the replies were pretty much to be expected from the community.

“To have something to complain about when you land and “can only find a trash pump,” one player shared.

Another replied: “It’s there to disappoint you every time you open a chest.” However, one reply highlighted its return is to commemorate Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 1 hero, Peter Griffin.

That said, a few comments mentioned its use is solely for Build Mode, meaning if you run Zero Build, you’ll find it nearly useless.

Epic Games’ is active in constantly updating Fortnite throughout seasons, so there may be a chance this one gets revisited sometime soon.