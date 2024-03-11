Fortnite players urged to avoid Wings of Icarus after key weakness exposed

Fortnite players are urging others to not use the new Wings of Icarus after a huge weakness in its hitbox was highlighted.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is now live, and with it comes a plethora of new content. From new weapons and skins, a new battle pass, and of course a long-awaited collaboration with Avatar: The Last Airbender.

And with all the new content, the new Mythic weapons have been put under particular focus for players, especially the new Wings of Icarus with it already getting a nerf days after its addition.

Now players are urging others to avoid it entirely as a major weakness in its hitbox was highlighted, making it easy to die while mid-flight.

Posted by a player on the Fortnite subreddit, they showcased a clip of them taking down an opponent using the Wings of Icarus by just shooting around them.

“Guys, don’t use the Wings. This is what aim assist does to them, and I’m just hip firing,” the player warned in their caption.

However, several players were confused by the clip, with one replying, “I don’t understand how this is just aim assist, I’m a controller player and I have never had aim assist like that.”

Yet others were quick to realize it wasn’t just the aim assist, it was the fact the Wings of Icarus gives players a much bigger hitbox, making it easier to shoot flying players out of the sky.

Pair that up with an opponent with good mechanical aim and it’s basically a near-guaranteed elimination on any player that is using the Wings of Icarus.

“It extends your hitbox, doesn’t it? I noticed it was easier than it should be to get hits on people mid-flight. I also got lasered by a pistol from what should’ve been near impossible distance when I was using them,” explained another player about the wings’ increased hitbox.