Best weapon mods for Assault Rifles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Looking for a powerful weapon mod for your Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1? We’ve got the best attachments for you to use in the game right here.

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 continues, players are already using everything they can on the new island to claim Victory Royales. In order to achieve that in a Battle Royale match, players trust their reliable weapons, whether it be to heist a train or acquire a Society Medallion.

The new season additionally introduced the Weapon Mods feature, which enables players to mod their weapons with attachments and customize them to their preferences. However, in order to maximize the performance of your gun, it is critical to utilize the proper attachments.

So to help you get the best of your Assault Rifles which can be perfect for those medium to long range fights, we’ve rounded up the top weapon mods for you to use in Fortnite.

Epic Games Weapon Mods are the most thrilling addition this season.

Best weapon mods and attachments to use for AR in Fortnite

In the ongoing Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, there are two Assault Rifles in the game namely, Striker AR and Nemesis AR. While Striker is a rapid firing weapon, perfect for those pray-and-spray fights, the Nemesis is a more heavy hitting weapon that mimics the AK.

Here are the weapon mods and attachments recommended for you to use to get the best out of both the guns.

Recommended weapon mod for Striker AR

Epic Games The modded Striker AR works as an SMG with this combo.

Here are the recommended attachments for the Striker AR in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1:

Optic: Holo-13 Optic with 1.3x scoped view

Barrel: Muzzle Brake (Reduce recoil)

Magazine: Drum Mag (Increase ammo capacity)

Underbarrel: Laser (Increase Hipfire Accuracy)

Using the above combination, the Striker AR becomes equivalent to a powerful SMG that is highly effective against builds and can also be used without using ADS. However, for long range shots, you can easily use your optic and fire at your opponents since the gun’s recoil is already reduced to bare minimum.

Recommended weapon mod for Nemesis AR

Epic Games The Nemesis AR with mods works perfectly in long range.

Here are the recommended attachments for the Nemesis AR in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1:

Optic: P2X Optic with 2x scoped view

Barrel: Muzzle Brake (Reduce recoil)

Magazine: Drum Mag (Increase ammo capacity)

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip (Improves ADS Recoil and Spread)

Using the recommended combination, the Nemesis AR becomes a perfect long range assault rifle as you can easily use the 2x scope to target at distant opponents and shoot with minimum recoil, thanks to your underbarrel mod. However, since you’re using the 2x optic, your scope glint will be visible to enemies from afar.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about the best weapon mods for Assault Rifles in Fortnite. For more about the new season, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

