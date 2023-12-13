If you’re wondering how to build a car in LEGO Fortnite, then here’s everything you need to know.

LEGO Fortnite broke its peak player count records as millions surged to play the new game mode as soon as it arrived.

Fortnite‘s huge collaboration with LEGO has brought along a whole new building and survival game, compared to the typical Battle Royale mode. Players can create their own worlds, allowing others to play either solo or with friends as they build, craft, and survive with the use of the infamous blocks.

Article continues after ad

With plenty to explore, one of the most in-demand builds from players has been the best way to build a car to quickly travel across biomes and to different locations across the world.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s everything you need to know about how to build a driveable car in LEGO Fortnite.

How to make a car with steering in LEGO Fortnite

To build a car in LEGO Fortnite, you will need various Building Parts, including a Dynamic Foundation, three Activation Switches, one Large Thruster, and four Large Wheels.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games / Perfect Score Steps 5 and 6 involve using Railings to build a wall.

We recommend using YouTube creator Perfect Score’s method to build yourself the ultimate steerable car in LEGO Fortnite, which is outlined below:

Build a Dynamic Foundation and place it on the floor. Build the Castle Half Wall 05 and place it along one of the sides. Place two Castle Corners directly behind the wall on either side, one on the far left and one on the far right, making sure that half of each sticks out on both sides. Build a Yellow Wall 01 on the inside of either of these, leaving a 2×2 Castle Corner gap in between, as shown above(you do not need the Castle Corner in the middle seen in the screenshot). Place two railings directly behind the Castle Corners and Yellow walls to create a line. Put another two railings on top of these to create a wall the size of the Castle Corners. Place a Castle Corner on top of either Yellow Wall 01 Place Castle Floor 03 on top of each of the Castle Corners you just placed in the center. Put a Small Thruster on either side of the Castle Corner parts of the towers, so that one points out to the left and the other to the right, as shown in the above screenshot. Facing inwards, place an Activation Switch on each Castle Corner of the towers. Hit each of the Yellow Wall 01 with your fists until they are destroyed and the platforms fall. Put a Large Thruster on the back of the Dynamic Foundation in the center, the opposite from where you have been building. Put an Activation Switch in the center of the foundation, just in front of the two other switches. Finally, put two Large Wheels on the left and right side of the Dynamic Foundation to build your car.

Epic Games / Perfect Score Steps 7-11 involve you needing to build two towers to be used for the steering.

Here are all the Building Parts and items you will need to build the ultimate steerable car in LEGO Fortnite:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Building

1 Dynamic Foundation

1 Castle Half Wall 05

4 Castle Corner

2 Castle Floor 03

2 Yellow Wall 01

4 Railings (material of your choice)

Toys

4 Large Wheels

3 Activation Switch

2 Small Thruster

1 Large Thruster

Epic Games / Perfect Score Two Large Wheels need to be added to the sides, with a Large Thruster at the back.

How to use and steer a car in LEGO Fortnite

To use the car, you just need to stand on the Dynamic Foundation and turn on the single Activation Switch in the center. This will activate your back Large Thruster, which will propel your car forwards.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To steer your car, you need to use each Activation Switch that will be sticking through your Railing Wall in Steps 5 and 6. To go right you would need to turn the left switch on and to go left, you would switch the right switch on. Just make sure both switches are off before you try to turn a different way.

Epic Games / Perfect Score You can drive and steer your car in LEGO Fortnite with the use of Activation Switches.

So there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about building a car in LEGO Fortnite. For more, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

7 beginner tips in LEGO Fortnite | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests & rewards | Best LEGO Fortnite skins & how to get them | How to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite | How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite | How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite | Best LEGO Fortnite settings | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | Can you pet animals in LEGO Fortnite? | How to escape cold in LEGO Fortnite