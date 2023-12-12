Wondering how to get Granite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite? Well, look no further as our handy guide will have you building this resource in no time.

LEGO Fortnite provides players with plenty of freedom when it comes to building the perfect Village. Whether it’s constructing airships or gigantic towers, you’ll need to get your hands on various materials.

One of the most useful buildings in the game is the Mill, which requires Granite Slabs to build. However, getting your hands on this hardy resource requires a few extra steps.

So, if you have plenty of Granite and want to convert it into Granite slabs, then our handy LEGO Fortnite guide has everything you need to know.

How to get Granite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite

Epic Games The Stone Breaker is incredibly useful in LEGO Fortnite.

To get Granite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll first need to build a Stone Breaker station. This can be achieved by following the steps below:

Head to any cave in the Grasslands biome and collect x20 Knotroot and x35 Marble. Use the Knotroot and Marble to build the Stone Breaker from the Utility tab. Break rocks with your Pickaxe and collect the Granite. Click on the Stone Breaker and select the ‘Granite Slab’ recipe.

Each slab requires just one Granite so you’ll be able to make plenty of Granite Slabs in no time. This is particularly useful for those who wish to build the Grain Mill, which requires a total of 20 Granite Slabs.

