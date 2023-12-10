How to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re wondering how to get your hands on Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite, then here’s everything you need to know.

LEGO Fortnite has already become beloved by millions of fans across the gaming community, as Fortnite has launched its brand-new open world building and survival game.

The new mode has led to various players already putting in considerable hours as they have continued to explore and level up. As players progress deeper, the tasks needed to level up various features of the game have proved to become increasingly tricky.

Article continues after ad

One of those tasks that players have been struggling with is how to find and get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite, so here’s exactly how you can obtain the resource.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

To get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to enter a Dry Valley biome, which borders grasslands in the game, then find a cacti plant and chop it down with a Rare Forest Axe to receive Flexwood.

In order to find the necessary plants, this should prove fairly easy. These desert biomes border the grass biomes that you spawn into, and they are filled with cactus plants, but it is crafting yourself the required rare axe that makes it tricky.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

You will need to make sure your Crafting Bench is leveled up enough to be able to make Rare level tools and weapons. Once you have collected all the materials, you can then craft yourself the Rare Forest Axe.

Article continues after ad

You will need the following materials to build a Rare Forest Axe:

5 Cut Amber (cut from a Gem Cutter)

3 Knotroot Rods (crafted from a Lumber Mill)

Gathering these items and leveling up will take you longer than actually finding and collecting the Flexwood. If you need help with this, follow our complete guides below:

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite. For more, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

7 beginner tips in LEGO Fortnite | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests & rewards | Best LEGO Fortnite skins & how to get them | How to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite | How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite | How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite | Best LEGO Fortnite settings | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | Can you pet animals in LEGO Fortnite? | How to escape cold in LEGO Fortnite

Article continues after ad