When is Lethal Company skin coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite will soon bring a new Gaming Series collab with the viral game Lethal Company, according to leaks dropped with the Chapter 5 Season 3 release. Here’s when you can expect the skin and related cosmetics to release.

Fortnite’s Season 3 has finally launched and added plenty of new content to the game including Nitro-fueled weapons, vehicles, and a brand-new Battle Pass themed after the Wrecked Wasteland. Alongside the seasonal release, several skins and cosmetics items were leaked, including various collaborations.

One collab that was leaked by data miners, such as HYPEX and ShiinaBR, was with the viral indie game Lethal Company and will bring The Employee skin and related cosmetic items to Fortnite. If you’re awaiting its release and want to know when it’s coming out, here’s everything we know about it.

Epic Games The Lethal Company crossover is soon arriving to the latest Fortnite season.

When will Lethal Company collab release in Fortnite?

It is unknown when the Lethal Company collab will drop in Fortnite since there has been no official announcement made by Epic Games about its release.

However, the devs at Zeekerss posted about the collab on the official Lethal Company X page where they said, “It’s the guy from Fortnite”, which was shortly followed by, “The Company Jig” accompanied with a dancing man emoji.

Since players have been asking for the collab ever since the leak dropped, the same X page once again posted the word, “Soon”, ending it with a trademark sign to mark the collab.

Everything known so far about Lethal Company Fortnite collab

The Lethal Company collab with Fortnite is part of the Gaming Legends series and will bring The Employee skin into the Battle Royale. The skin features the signature Orange Spacesuit and Grey Helmet as seen in the Lethal Company worn by players.

Accompanying cosmetics include Oxygen Tank Back Bling and Stop Sign pickaxe. Furthermore, two emotes themed after the game, Metal Detectin’ and the infamous Company Jig dance will also be released alongside the cosmetic items.

All these items, excluding the Metal Detectin’ emote will be a part of The Company bundle that will be soon released in the Item Shop.

