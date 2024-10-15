Fortnite Chapter 2 OG release date, expected map locations & everything we know

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 draws to a close, Chapter 2 OG is set to be the next major update before the new chapter begins.

Season OG was a major success when it arrived back in 2023, breaking the game’s all-time peak player record as the Chapter 1 map and weapons came back. Epic Games teased that it was going to return in 2024, and a leaked roadmap all but confirmed that we’ll be revisiting Chapter 2 this time around.

So, here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 2 OG, including the release date and rumored schedule.

When is Fortnite Chapter 2 OG?

Chapter 2 OG is set to begin on Saturday, November 2, 2024, as this is when the Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass is due to end. The leaked 2024 roadmap that surfaced earlier in the year showed that the next OG update would drop in November and the in-game timer confirmed this.

Following a live event that concludes the current season, according to leaks, the game will once again be sucked into a black hole and go offline temporarily, just like it did between Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 all the way back in 2019.

Chapter 2 OG schedule leaked

The first Season OG came with weekly updates that cycled through the different iterations of Chapter 1, and Epic Games are reportedly set to do the same again. After starting with Season 1, it’ll then move to the map and weapons of Season 2 before ending in Season 3.

Check out the leaked dates of these updates below:

Season 1: November 2

Season 2: November 9

Season 3: November 23

Expected map locations

Chapter 2 brought a brand-new map to Fortnite, full of locations that had never been seen before. Most, if not all, of these POIs are likely to return during the next Season OG, with even more expected to come and go as updates are rolled out.

Here’s a look at all the major locations that could feature:

Season 1

Craggy Cliffs

Dirty Docks

Frenzy Farm

Holly Hedges

Lazy Lake

Misty Meadows

Steamy Stacks

Slurpy Swamp

Sweaty Sands

Weeping Woods

Season 2

The Agency

The Grotto

The Rig

The Shark

The Yacht

Season 3

Catty Corner

Rickety Rig

The Authority

The Fortilla

Fans will remember Season 3, in particular, as this was the era where much of the map was completely submerged in water, but it remains to be seen if this is recreated again. The devs did make certain tweaks in the first Season OG, with certain map features not returning, so don’t be surprised if some things aren’t how you remember them.

Loot pool

It hasn’t been confirmed exactly which guns and items will be included in the loot pool, but here’s everything that appeared in Chapter 2 Season 1 to give you an idea:

Weapons

Assault Rifle

Burst Assault rifle

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Pistol

Submachine gun

Bolt-action Sniper Rifle

Rocket Launcher

Grenades

Heals

Small shield potion

Large shield potion

Bandage Bazooka

Bandages

Medkits

Traps

Damage Trap

It’s worth keeping in mind that Fortnite Chapter 2 OG hasn’t been officially announced by the devs just yet, so this is all speculation based on credible leaks and what we’ve seen in the past. We’re likely to get a confirmation in the coming weeks as Chapter 5 Season 4 comes to an end, so we’ll be sure to update this page once we know more.

In the meantime, there are plenty of challenges to complete and skins to unlock as part of the Fortnitemares event.