James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin is coming to Rocket League

Psyonix and Metro Goldwyn Mayer have teamed up to bring British Agent James Bond 007’s 1963 Aston Martin DB5 from the big screen to Rocket League.

Rocket League is adding to its giant collection of vehicles from across media, movies, and more with one of the most recognizable cars in cinema. 007’s Austin Martin has been an evolving staple in the franchise that started with the DB5 in Goldfinger, and will make its next appearance in 2021’s No Time to Die.

The minds at MGM and Psyonix are introducing the car with all of its classic sights and sounds to Rocket League as its next DLC soon.

Though it might not come equipped with .30 caliber machine guns or any other gadget from the Q branch’s array of tech, it’s still going to be a major addition to the game when it launches.

Rocket League 007 Aston Martin release date

The new vehicle will be available from July 29 to August 4.

With the upcoming release of the 25th movie in the franchise, MGM are exploring a new avenue of reaching audiences by teaming up with Psyonix and its Rocket League title.

The Aston Martin DB5 is coming to the game with a paint job meant to look like the “signature Silver Birch” seen in the films. The new car will come with a true-to-form Engine Audio sound and wheels to make it as authentic as possible.

How to get Aston Martin DB5 in Rocket League

007’s Aston Martin DB5 is launching on all platforms for 1100 Credits.

For players who aren’t sure how the new Aston Martin will play out, Psyonix confirmed that 007’s car was designed with Octane’s hitbox.

Trailer

The DB5 will be the first product of a multi-year collaboration between MGM, Aston Martin, and Psyonix, which will result in more James Bond content down the road.

This could mean that we might get different generations of James Bond’s Aston Martins like the DB10 (Spectre), the DBS V12 (Die Another Day), the V12 Vanquish (Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace), and here’s even hoping for the V8 Vantage Volante (The Living Daylights).

It’s unclear how many 007 vehicles Psyonix plans to include. But with successful branches into the Fast and Furious franchise and Jurassic Park properties, there’s a ton of potential for future Rocket League content.