Is The Wanderer Doctor Doom? Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 theory explained

Fortnite players have a theory that The Wanderer’s identity will be revealed as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Chapter 5 Season 4.

Robert Downey Jr shocked Marvel fans after the actor revealed he will star as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie. Ever since Fortnite players have been further speculating about the character’s all but confirmed involvement in the next season.

However, they’ve now started to connect the dots with another mysterious character who possesses an unknown identity – The Wanderer. Many believe that The Wanderer could actually be Doctor Doom, but, is there any truth to it? Here’s everything we know.

Is The Wanderer Doctor Doom? Fortnite theory explained

X: FN_Assist The Wanderer has been mysteriously appearing around the Battle Royale island map in Chapter 5.

Despite the highly-anticipated Avengers film scheduled to arrive in 2026, Fortnite’s leaked 2024 Roadmap indicates that Doom will be unleashed onto the island towards mid-August. This would perfectly align with the release date of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, which is slated to drop on August 16, 2024.

As with every new season, Fortnite is expected to feature a live event involving the lore, which for the past few seasons, has been centered around The Wanderer through story quests.

The original Fortnite character was first referenced in several questlines during the Myths and Mortals season. After the release of Chapter 5 Season 3, The Wanderer made his debut and has been mysteriously spotted at several POIs and landmarks across the map.

Fortnite player PLAYED_YT went one step further and highlighted in a post to the FortniteBR Reddit: “The Wanderer just so happened to show up on the island the same time the Iron Man artifacts showed up.”

The ‘Iron Man artifacts’ refer to the Stark Industries Rift Beacons that were added across the Chapter 5 Season 3 map off the back of several mid-season updates.

Epic Games / Guille_GAG A Stark Industries Beacon located east of the Nitrodrome arena in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Since you aren’t able to interact with these, they all point in different directions, and there has been no explanation for their appearance.

Another player pointed out: “Doom has a white cloak in a few scenarios in the comics, Battleworld, etc,” alluding to the fact that The Wanderer also walks around with a similar white-colored cloak.

Others tried to link the locations the NPC has been spawning at, however, that resulted in no relation to Doom. These include Coastal Comms, Estate Station, Placid Pumps, Cliffside Lodge, east of Nitrodrome, and south of the Dam Bridge.

Fortnite’s 2024 Roadmap has been proving accurate so far, with all collabs including Billie Eilish, Metallica, Avatar, and Pirates of the Caribbean releasing around the dates stated.

With everything considered and The Wanderer’s questline expected to continue in Chapter 5 Season 4, Doctor Doom being revealed as the mysterious figure has proved to be the strongest theory yet.

To celebrate the release of another MCU film, Marvel has collaborated with Fortnite once again to release Deadpool & Wolverine skins and cosmetic bundles on July 27.