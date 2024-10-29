How to get Fishpool skin in Fortnite

Contents 1 How to unlock Fishpool skin

The highly anticipated Fishpool skin is finally being released into Fortnite as part of a further Deadpool collaboration.

Epic Games originally showcased a Fishpool Fortnite sketch at Disney’s D23 event in August. However, the Deadpool & Wolverine collab came and went without the expected crossover skin featuring.

Nearly three months later, the Battle Royale is about to launch its Chapter 2 Remix season, and it looks like the blended Deadpool and Fishstick Outfit is one of many remixed skins coming.

Here’s how you can get Marvel Fishpool skin and bundle in Fortnite.

How to unlock Fishpool skin

Fishpool is set to be available to purchase from the Item Shop in Fortnite on October 29 at 8 PM ET, according to trusted leakers in the community.

This has been backed further by Epic, in which the devs shared a mysterious post to their official Twitter/X account on October 28. “Oooo,” it stated, alongside an image of a folder titled: “Fishpool (Secret).”

Leakers had initially revealed that they found references to Fishpool within the game files, which implied that this was a nod to their discovery months prior.

Just like the majority of skins added to the game, players are expected to have the option to buy the individual Outfit, the complete Fishpool bundle, and several individual cosmetics.

Here’s every expected Fishpool cosmetic joining Fortnite so far:

Fishpool skin

Kelp-Corn Bucket Back Bling

With the weekly update also landing on October 29, and Remix believed to be kicking off on Saturday, the new Deadpool skin seems likely to drop. However, it will still need to be taken with a grain of salt, as Epic has given no official announcement for the Marvel Outfit’s release date.

Check out our guides for how to get the rest of the Fortnitemares 2024 skins in Chapter 5 Season 4, such as Edward Scissorhands, Billy from Saw, Leatherface, and Marvel’s She-Venom, Agony, and Mephisto.