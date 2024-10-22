Fortnite Chapter 2 OG is much more than just a throwback

Fortnite’s record-breaking Season OG will be returning soon, but its newly revealed “Remix” theme indicates that it will be coming back with some major twists for Chapter 2.

Epic Games has sent their typical teasers to creators before the next Fortnite season starts, revealing that it will be called Remix. This year, the OG throwback season will focus on Chapter 2 with its iconic map, weapons, items, and more.

However, as the Marvel-themed Chapter 5 Season 4 draws to its close, specific details about what will be included have been kept under wraps until now.

Japanese Fortnite creator Rejekun, who received his own Locker Bundle in Chapter 5 Season 2, posted a YouTube video on October 22 showcasing a care package he had received to tease the new Remix season.

He started by opening the box and reading the promo sheet provided, which translates from Japanese to:

“It’s time to play the B-side of your favorite album. Do you remember Chapter 2? Let’s dive back in with fresh beats. Let’s drop the needle and strike gold this season. Welcome to Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix.”

The box also contained nine different gold pins and a cassette tape that played a snippet of the suspected soundtrack for Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix featuring Marshmello.

However, it was the pins that drew the attention, due to them featuring several classic items hinting at what is to come, as well as several remixed versions of old skins. These include a Midas and Meowscles combined skin and the first new variant for the fan-favorite TNTina skin.

Trusted leakers iFireMonkey and HYPEX, dissected each of the pins and suspect that all of the below could return with a twist next season:

Midas and Meowcles remix skin

Ocean remix skin

TNTina remix skin

Rippley remix skin

Sharks

Boogie Bombs

Misty Meadows POI

Zero Point butterfly rift

The leaked Fortnite 2024 Roadmap implied that the new OG season will take players back to Seasons 1-3 of the second chapter, and all of the above were originally added within that time frame.

Check out our complete hub for Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix to stay updated with everything coming.