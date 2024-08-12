Fortnite leak hints at Lightning McQueen character skin but not how you think

According to leaks, Disney’s Lightning McQueen could be coming to Fortnite. Here’s what you should know about the potential Cars collab.

Following the Disney D23 event presentation in Fortnite which showcased fan-favorite NPCs rocking Marvel cosplays along with other skins from the franchise, well-known leaker ShiinaBR has just shared that Lightning McQueen from Cars could also be added to the game.

Based on their post on X, apparently, Fortnite “might be working on ‘allowing characters as vehicles’ for future car skins & collaborations.” They added, “This information is coming from the same source that showed the Disney Item Shop to both.”

Article continues after ad

Now, vehicle skins aren’t something entirely new in Fortnite since Rocket Racing was first introduced in Chapter 5, Season 1. That said, all of them do have one thing in common regardless of whether they are an original skin or a collab: they’re essentially just car decals and skins.

Article continues after ad

However, take a look at the Lightning McQueen skin that already exists in Rocket League, and you can actually see that he looks pretty much alive, thanks to the extra animations in his eyes.

Article continues after ad

Some of the car skins in Rocket League can already be imported to Fortnite, so assuming that’ll be the case with Lightning McQueen, the Battle Royale could be getting its first-ever car that’s a “character” and not just a skin.

Do take this information with a grain of salt since Epic has yet to confirm anything. With that in mind, players are already excited and hyped to welcome the potential collab, despite the lack of any official word.

Article continues after ad

“I imagine this would mean animated expressions and stuff for the car. Would be pretty awesome. One thing that’s going to be hard moving forward is the sizes of characters. Some heights and weights are going to be difficult to incorporate into the game,” commented one user.

Article continues after ad

“Lightning McQueen in Fortnite sounds amazing,” mentioned another user.

Aside from Lightning McQueen, a separate post revealed that we could also be getting collabs from other popular Pixar franchises, such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc, and Ratatouille.