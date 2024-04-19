Fortnite 2024 roadmap leaks & rumors: Mad Max collab, Billie Eilish, Chapter 2 OG, more

Several leaks have surfaced online that show a rumored Fortnite 2024 roadmap which includes a Mad Max collab, Chapter 2 OG & more. Here’s all we know.

Fortnite leaks are always something players look out for, whether it’s a weekly update or a seasonal one. Rumors often come from unverified sources that are hard to believe such as a Doctor Who or One Piece collab back in the day.

However, when it comes to an entire year of content that would soon come to Fortnite, a certain leak has dropped that contains all the info you’ll need to know for 2024. The leak includes an image featuring tiles hinting at multiple crossovers across Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite, and Rocket Racing throughout this year.

While there’s a lot featured in the leaked image, here’s what we’ve uncovered, so far.

Every rumored content in Fortnite 2024 leaked roadmap

An image shared on 4Chan, later brought to X by iFireMonkey shows a roadmap calendar for Fortnite in 2024, starting from March. Although the leak hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s still floating across the community.

The blurred tiles in the image reveal crucial details on collabs and content arriving to all game modes across Fortnite. Here’s a list of everything uncovered by data miners so far:

Battle Royale mode: Ongoing Myths and Mortals season key art Ongoing Avatar collab and upcoming Star Wars collab logo Mad Max-themed season in May Pirates of the Caribbean collab in June New Marvel Season with Doctor Doom (Fantastic Four collab) Fortnitemares 2024 in October Chapter 2 OG in November Chapter 5 end event in November Chapter 6 Launch in December



LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Star Destroyer in May (with Star Wars event) Klombos in July Farm builds in September Haunted builds during Fortnitemares



Fortnite Festival Season 3 featured artist: Billie Eilish (April) Season 4 featured artist: Metallica (June) Season 5 featured artist: Karol G (August) Season 6 featured artist: Snoop Dogg (October)



Rocket Racing Volcanic/Temple-themed update in June Sky/Heavens-themed update in September



While the above-listed content is everything rumored to arrive in Fortnite 2024 based on the leak, dataminers are hopeful about the new OG season and previously leaked release dates for future seasons.

Nevertheless, all of the above is simply a rumor until Epic Games confirms such content since the studio typically surprises the community days before the actual content arrives in-game.