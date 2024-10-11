Fortnite players believe beloved Marvel skin is returning after 3 years

The Fortnitemares 2024 gameplayer trailer leaked before Fortnite’s major Halloween update, and it has left many players thinking that the classic Eddie Brock Venom skin will finally return.

Epic’s 31.40 update for this year’s Fortnitemares event has been delayed until October 12, after devs announced it was being postponed an hour before its original release time.

However, the imminent delay hasn’t stopped more details from being revealed after the official PlayStation gameplay trailer was leaked.

It has showcased a wealth of new additions that Epic has not yet announced, including skins for Edward Scissorhands and Disney villains Cruella, Maleficent, and Captain Hook. But, it was Marvel characters She Venom and Agony that stole the limelight.

Despite various players praising the two skins, attention was quickly drawn to the idea that the original Eddie Brock skin, which hasn’t been made available in Fortnite for 1017 days, could make a comeback.

“I CAN FINALLY GET EDDIE!!!! YIPEEEEEE,” a player said, as several others responded with similar comments, “I can’t believe it’s almost here.”

“He’s got to come back surely, will make sure I’ve got V-Bucks ready this time, I missed out because of the god horrendous server outage around Christmas 2021,” one said.

Meanwhile, a few OG Fortnite players weren’t as excited about the iconic Venom skin being made available again, “Please no it’s my only rare skin,” and some others were less convinced.

“I don’t know… why they bring a new Venom collab if they could have only brought back the OG Venom skins? I’m not really sure that we will see Eddie Brock but I hope that,” another replied.

Despite this, Brock will also be returning to movie theaters on October 25, with the release of Venom 3: The Last Dance. This has further cemented players’ hopes of Eddie returning to the shop, even if it’s nearer to the film’s rollout.

It’s important to note, that this is just speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt. Instead, we can expect the introduction of the new skins She-Venom and Agony to be added as part of the Fortnitemares 2024 31.40 patch.

The update will also include plenty of other Halloween-themed content from various major franchises for Battle Royale and LEGO Fortnite.