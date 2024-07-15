There’s a new collaboration coming to Final Fantasy XIV, awarding players with a new mount, perfect for traveling across many of Dawntrail’s different zones. Here’s how to get the Porxie King mount for yourself.

Final Fantasy XIV will collaborate with milk tea brand Gong Cha for an epic crossover for the ages. The milk tea brand has introduced three new Final Fantasy XIV-themed menu items alongside new celebratory cups. The FFXIV devs are handing out an awesome new mount as a reward for grabbing some of their drinks.

The Porxie King mount will be arriving, full of milk tea goodness. Want to grab one for yourself? We’ve got you covered.

FFXIV: How to get the King Porxie mount

The King Porxie mount can be obtained by claiming a code on the MogStation. This code can only be grabbed when you order at least three drinks in a single order. It’s a good idea to bring a friend or two along so you can share the drinks.

This promotion will be available from July 17, 2024, until August 28, 2024. This gives you about a month and a bit to head to your nearest participating Gong Cha store and pick up the required drinks.

Square Enix There are three Final Fantasy XIV themed drinks at Gong Cha.

While you’re there, you may as well try out the new Final Fantasy XIV-themed drinks, which are the perfect amount to grab all three and get the mount. These drinks are as follows:

Fat Cat Purrfect Latte

Fat Chocobo’s Flying Smoothie

Cactuar Matcha Latte

From there, you can head to the MogStation and enter the item code to redeem your King Porxie mount. This mount should arrive via the in-game mail and may take some time to show up. In that case, just be patient until they appear in your mail.