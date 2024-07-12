Best ways to make Gil in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV’s main source of currency is called Gil and is used for a whole bunch of different things, here’s how to make some money throughout the newest expansion of Dawntrail.

Money makes the world go round, and that’s no different in the lands of Eorzea. Gil is one of the most important resources that a Warrior of Light can have in Final Fantasy XIV and is used in almost all manners of play. Whether that be teleporting to one of the various zones, purchasing a mount, or even for flaunting your wealth, it’s good to always keep some on hand.

Looking to get some Gil in your pockets? We’ve got you covered.

Manipulating the market board

One of the best ways to make money in Final Fantasy XIV is to sell items players are looking for. Whether that be materials to level crafters, glamor items, or more, it’s a good idea to look through your server’s market board and see what items are selling for a lot.

This is particularly important during the start of a new expansion, as players will want to grab the new items, so if you can get your hands on it first and sell it, you can make a pretty penny.

Gathering and crafting

While combat jobs in FFXIV are great for taking on battle content, gathering and crafting are some of the best ways to make money. Making money through gatherers and crafters is self-sufficient, as you yourself are gathering the materials needed for crafting, and then crafting the item itself.

Square Enix Gatherers and Crafters can make a fair amount of Gil.

If you have a high enough level in crafters and gatherers, you can sell high quality crafter armor pieces for a hefty chunk of Gil when the new raid tier drops, as many players will be trying to gear up for the Savage difficulty.

Treasure Maps

One of the more enjoyable and entertaining ways of gaining Gil in Final Fantasy XIV. Deciphering and unlocking treasure chests from treasure maps can be a great way of making Gil. This is even more so when a portal spawns in, offering you the chance to enter into a dungeon full of wealth that you can grab if you’re lucky.

Square Enix Treasure Maps are a great way of making Gil, and can be a lot of fun when run in a party.

The new Timeworn Br’aaxskin Treasure Maps will be receiving their treasure dungeon update sometime in the near future, making them a fantastic source of Gil when they get released.

Levequests

Levequests were one of the go-to ways to make money back in Shadowbringers. These repeatable quests, especially for gatherers and crafters allow you to hand an item for experience and some Gil. Sometimes certain levequests are particularly high value, and are a great way to make a quick buck or two.

There is a limit on how many levequests you can complete. Every 12 hours you receive three allowances, letting you complete three levequests. These allowances stack up all the way to 100, so if you haven’t completed them in a while, you’ll have a fair bit stocked.

Merc Runs

If you aren’t big on gathering or crafting, you can always put your raid knowledge to the test. Merc runs, or mercenary runs is where players will pay others to help them through a certain fight, ensuring they receive all the loot at the end.

Square Enix Performing Merc runs for other plays can be a good way of making Gil if you don’t like gathering and crafting.

And while you don’t get the loot, you do get a whole bunch of Gil from the other player. The pricing will depend on the fight and the items they’re after, but older savages, Extreme trial mounts and even Ultimate clears can fetch you some money if you aren’t bothered to make use of the market.