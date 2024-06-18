FFXIV: Top 10 rarest battle achievements & how to get them

Final Fantasy XIV holds a bunch of content for players to engage with, all of which are tied to achievements that players can hunt for. Here’s a list of the top 10 rarest and how to get them for yourself.

Square Enix’s wildly popular MMO Final Fantasy XIV has a wealth of content for players to run around and explore. From raids to dungeons, fishing to treasure hunts, there are tonnes of different achievements tied to the multitude of activities you can do within the game.

However, not all achievements are made equal, with some being more rare than others. That being said, here’s a list of the top 10 rarest battle achievements in Final Fantasy XIV and how to achieve them according to Lalachievements.

10. Bring Your A Game V

Bring Your A Game VI requires the Warrior of Light to take down 10,000 A Rank Elite Marks. The reason for this being such a rare achievement is due to the high number of marks required to achieve it. Not only are A Rank mobs pretty rare, but they can spawn anywhere on the map, making it difficult to find them.

However, grabbing this achievement will net you the “Of the Endless Hunt” title, making it well worth the investment.

9. The Deepest End IV

The Deepest End IV is one of the tougher achievements on this list. Requiring you to complete the final invocation in the Shifting Altairs of Uznair 20 times makes it a pretty hefty time sink.

To reach the final invocation you need to first decipher a map and gain a portal. Once inside, you need to continuously spin the wheel over and over again, avoiding being kicked out of the dungeon. Getting kicked out isn’t uncommon, so completing the final invocation is a pretty tough time.

Completing this achievement grants you the “Invoker of Gods” title.

8. Bring Your S Game VI

Like Bring Your A Game, Bring Your S Game VI requires you to eliminate 5,000 S rank elite marks. Obviously, 5,000 elite marks are nothing to scoff at, and these rare mobs have an even lower spawn rate than their A-rank counterparts.

Square Enix Hunt marks are elite mobs that can spawn throughout the overworld.

Completing this achievement will grab you the “Ultimate Thrillseeker” title.

7. Away with the Fae IV

Away with the Fae IV is another achievement tied to treasure maps. This time the Warrior of Light must open the final portal in the Shifting Oubliettes of Lyhe Ghiah 20 times.

This is a slightly different version of treasure maps as this requires players to select one of two doors, with one allowing them entry into the next room and the other kicking them out.

Again, you’ll need to get to the final portal 20 times, which is an equally challenging task that only those who are willing to grind will ever achieve. This achievement gives you “Gaolbreaker” title, so you can flex to other players about your insane levels of luck.

6. The Deeper End II

The Deeper End II is yet another achievement that’s tied to treasure maps. This requires you to run the Hidden Canals of Uznair and raid the deepest sluice in the Hidden Canals of Uznair, which is another map that asks you to choose between two of the doors. This map was released with Stormblood and has barely been achieved by the player base.

This achievement unfortunately does not grant you any titles.

5. For the Hoard IV

For the Hoard IV needs players to discover at least 5,000 pieces of the Accursed Hoard. This is an achievement tied to the deep dungeons system, which has players slowly progress through floors of a dungeon, clearing out mobs, gaining loot, and eventually taking down bosses.

Square Enix Accursed Hoard pieces can be found throughout deep dungeons like Palace of the Dead.

Accursed Hoards can be found throughout these floors, but are not a common occurrence, making this achievement particularly challenging.

4. The Deeper End III

The Deeper End III is a more difficult version of The Deeper End II, making it a rarer achievement on the list. This achievement needs you to raid the deepest sluice of the Hidden Canals of Uznair 10 times, making it twice as hard as the previous one.

Once again this achievement does not grant you any titles but does work its way toward the final achievement.

3. For the Hoard V

Like For the Hoard IV, the fifth version of this achievement requires you to discover 10,000 pieces of the Accursed Hoard. Again, you’ll need to venture into the various deep dungeons on offer in the game, scavenging parts of the Accursed Hoard.

This achievement is twice as difficult as the previous one, which makes it an even more difficult grind. However, you are rewarded with the title “Hoarder”.

2. The Deeper End IV

The final achievement for The Deeper End requires you to get to the deepest sluice in the Hidden Canals of Uznair 20 times. This is the most difficult achievement tied to treasure maps, as it requires you to get to the end of the map a heaping of times which is not an easy task.

Square Enix Reaching the deepest sluice in the Hidden Canal of Uznair is no easy feat.

The Deeper End IV does reward you with “The Luckiest of Ladies” which has to be one of the rarest titles in all of Final Fantasy XIV.

1. For the Hoard VI

The last achievement of For the Hoard is two times as difficult as the one before it. You’ll need to discover 20,000 pieces of the Accursed Hoards in deep dungeons, making it a tough grind to finish.

However, you will get the title “The Accursed” which will leave everyone around you in awe of your sheer dedication and luck to grab this elusive achievement.