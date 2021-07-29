FFXIV Online Endwalker: Release date, trailer, male Viera race, new jobs, locations

Final Fantasy XIV Online’s highly anticipated expansion is set to drop later this year, so here’s everything you need to know about FFXIV Endwalker, including the release date, trailer, and a host of new features.

FFXIV continues to grow in popularity, with former WoW players and MMO fans alike flocking to the plains of Ezorea to take catch a glimpse of the realm’s wonders.

But Eorzea is far from complete, as Square Enix have announced that a new adventure lurks on the horizon for the game. Entitled ‘Endwalker,’ the highly anticipated expansion is set to drop later this year and brings one of the game’s most famous storylines to an exciting close.

Advertisement

If Endwalker sounds like your kind of game, we’ve got everything you need to know about it right here, including the release date, storyline, and new features.

Contents

FFXIV Endwalker: Release Date

FFXIV Endwalker is set to release just in time for Christmas on 23 November, 2021, but avid players can preorder the game now via Square Enix’s official website.

FFXIV Endwalker: Platforms

Just like the base game, Endwalker will be available on Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It can be purchased directly from Square Enix, or is also available via the Steam client.

FFXIV Endwalker: Trailer

Set days from the second advent of the Final Days – armageddon – the trailer shows some of Eorzea’s most famous faces preparing to battle some of their fiercest enemies yet.

Advertisement

It also gives us a glimpse of some of the all-new cities that players will encounter on their journey, as well as the coveted new male Viera.

FFXIV Endwalker: New Features

Accompanying the exciting new storyline is a whole host of new features, many of which fans have been vying to get their hands on.

New jobs: Sage and Reaper

New race: Male Viera

New cities: Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han

New areas: Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemand, Mare Lamentorum

New tribes to encounter: Loporrits, Arkasodara

New enemies: Magus Sisters, Anima

New dungeons

A new high-difficulty raid: Pandæmonium

A new alliance raid series: Myths of the Realm

New small-scale PvP mode

An additional Trust ally: Estinien Wyrmblood

A new residential district: Ishgard

FFXIV Endwalker Screenshots

Below we’ve compiled some of the best screenshots of some of the game’s new features, including the male Viera and new cities.

FFXIV male Viera race

FFXIV Endwalker new job: Sage

FFXIV new city: Radz-at-Han

What is Endwalker’s story about?

Following on from earlier expansions, Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers, players are advised to play these first before hurtling into the Final Days.

Endwalker sees the Warrior of Light finally take on the Garlean Empire, hoping to topple the expansionist power once and for all. With mad king Zenos at the helm seeking a confrontation with the player’s Warrior of Light, you’ll have to take down the tyrant to finally restore peace.

Advertisement

However, with cult leader Fandaniel pulling Zenos’ strings, the Final Days draw ever closer for Eorzea. With the apocalypse on the horizon, killing Zenos won’t be enough.

This arc brings an end to the storyline that has been ongoing throughout FFXIV Online, with a new story promised to drop in the main patches following Endwalker’s release.

FFXIV Endwalker: game editions

Players will be able to purchase one of two different editions of Endwalker: the Digital Collector’s Edition and Standard Edition. Pre-ordering either of these will grant players early access, “tentatively scheduled” to begin on Friday, November 19, at 1AM PST/ 4AM EST / 9AM BST / 10AM CEST.

Advertisement

The differences between the two editions are:

Standard Edition ($39.99) – Early access, Palom Minion, Menphina Earring.

– Early access, Palom Minion, Menphina Earring. Digital Collector’s Edition ($59.99) – Early access, Palom Minion, Menphina Earring, Arion Mount, Wind-Up Porom Minion, Death Scythe (Usable by Reapers only).

So that’s everything we know so far about the mysterious Endwalker! As further information becomes available, we’ll ensure that this hub is updated.

For more release hubs, check out all we know on the following games:

CoD 2021 | The Elder Scrolls 6 | Halo Infinite | GTA 6 | Kena: Bridge of Spirits | Diablo 2 Resurrected | Overwatch 2 | Far Cry 6 | Life is Strange 3 | The Sims 4 Cottage Living | Forza Horizon 5