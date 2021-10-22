FFXIV Online hairstyles guide: All cosmetics & how to change them

Final Fantasy XIV Online’s hairstyles are perfect for sculpting the perfect in-game character, so here are all of FFXIV’s hairstyles, where to get them and how to change them.

One of the best things about Final Fantasy XIV Online is the limitless character customization options available to players.

FFXIV’s Glamour system allows players to tailor-make stunning outfits inspired by the likes of World of Warcraft, and there’s a vast collection of cosmetics to transform and refine your Warrior of Light’s features.

Part of that, of course, is your character’s hairstyle. While you have a small selection to choose from when you first create your character, there are some special styles that are only dropped by playing the game or buying them from the store. So, here are all of FFXIV’s hairstyles and their locations.

How to change hairstyle in FFXIV

If you’ve already acquired a few of these cosmetic treasures, then you may be wondering how you equip them. While it’s relatively easy, there are a few prerequisites you’ll need to obtain first.

You must have obtained Level 15 with your character in order to unlock the quest “Beauty is Only Scalp Deep.” This bizarre mini-adventure tasks the Warrior of Light with recovering Eorzea’s local Aesthetician’s beauty tools.

By completing it, the player unlocks Jandelaine, who in turn will spruce up your tired do for 2,000 Gil – with one free haircut included!

In order to complete the quest and change your FFXIV hairstyle:

Go to Limsa Lominsa. Head to the Drowning Wench on the Upper Decks. Speak to the Disgruntled Madam to start the Beauty is Only Scalp Deep quest. Complete this to unlock the Aesthetician, Jandelaine. Return to your inn or Free Company property. Ring the Crystal Bell. Voila! Choose your style and rock it! Note that you can also change your hair color, eyebrows, tattoos and tattoo color, facial features (e.g. scars), face paint, and lip color.

All FFXIV hairstyles and locations

As of writing, there are currently 28 hairstyles for players to obtain within FFXIV, and they all offer a unique new look for your Warrior of Light.

Importantly, some styles will require you to use real money to purchase them via the game’s Mog Station, so if you’re looking to model yourself in the image of one of the Scions you’ll have to invest some cash.

A few others are no longer available as they were part of past fan festivals and events, but cross your fingers hard enough and you never know, maybe Square Enix will bring them back.

Listed below are all of the game’s hairstyles, alongside an image, and where to find them:

Hairstyle Image Where to find Both Ways In Zadnor Lockboxes dropped during Zadnor FATES and bought from Resistance Historians in Zadnor Scanning for Style Random drops during the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach dungeon Battle-ready Bobs Random drops during the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach dungeon Early To Rise Bought from the Resistance Supplier at Zadnor, or random dropped by The Queen in the Delubrum Reginae dungeon Sharlayan Studies Buy at the Mog Station for $15 as part of Alphinaud’s Attire Wind Caller Bought at the Bozjan Southern Front (must obtain Level 71 on one character to access) for 150 Bozjan Clusters Saintly Style Purchase from Enie at The Firmament or dropped from a Fête Present Controlled Chaos Purchase from Enie at The Firmament or dropped from a Fête Present Modern Legend Purchase from Enie at The Firmament or dropped from a Fête Present Great Lengths Bought from the Golden Saucer Attendant at the Golden Saucer Lucian Locks Acquired during the FFXIV/FFX event Form And Function Complete The Forbidden Land, Eureka Pyros. Contained within the Happy Bunny Lockbox Lexen-tails Bought from the Golden Saucer Attendant at The Golden Saucer Strife Gifted to the winner of the 2018 Fan Festival costume contest Styled For Hire Bought from the Storm Sergeant at Wolves’ Den Pier Gyr Albanian Plait Dropped randomly in a Silver-haloed sack the Heaven-on-High dungeon Fashionably Feathered Bought from the Storm Sergeant at Wolves Den Pier Master & Commander Buy at the Mog Station for $15 as part of Amyric’s Attire Rainmaker Obtained at the Golden Saucer during the Make It Rain Campaign in 2017 Samsonian Locks Dropped randomly in Bronze Sacks and Accursed Hoard during the Palace of the Dead Scion Special Issue III Female Buy at the Mog Station for $15 as part of Y’Shtola’s Modish Attire Scion Special Issue II Male Buy at the Mog Station for $15 as part of Thancred’s Modish Attire Pulse Buy at the Mog Station for $15 as part of Lightning/Snow’s Attire, or gifted during the FFXIV/FFXIII event Scion Special Issue Female Buy at the Mog Station for $15 as part of Minfilla’s Attire Curls Bought from the Golden Saucer Attendant at The Golden Saucer Adventure Bought from the Modern Aesthetics Saleswoman at the Golden Saucer Ponytails Buy from the Golden Saucer Attendant at The Golden Saucer Eternal Bonding Acquired via the Ceremony of Eternal Bonding in the Sanctum of the Twelve.

Images via FFXIV Collect.

So that’s it for all FFXIV Online hairstyles! Looking to become the greatest warrior Eorzea has ever seen (as well as the best looking)? Check out our list of guides:

