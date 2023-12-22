FFXIV finally releases Endwalker soundtrack to streaming services after 2 year wait

Final Fantasy XIV has finally released the Endwalker soundtrack to music streaming services after a lengthy 2-year wait.

Square Enix’s massively popular MMO Final Fantasy XIV is in a bit of a down period at the moment. The MMO is in its final after-patch before its next main expansion of Dawntrail. With most of the content delivered for Endwalker, players are holding out until the new expansion drops.

Endwalker gave FFXIV players the conclusion to the 10-year-long story, with the Warrior of Light going through their final trial to stand against despair. On top of that, Endwalker also provided the community with some of the best music the game has seen, traversing through multiple genres and motifs to provide a fantastic emotional backdrop to the story.

Fortunately for FFXIV players, the developers have finally released the soundtrack for the expansion to streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

With the expansion being launched back in 2021, players have been biding their time for the soundtrack to be released to streaming platforms. Now Square Enix has finally given the players what they want, with the community singing praises.

The soundtrack features 62 tracks from the base Endwalker expansion. This includes hefty emotional pieces like Answers and Flow, with hype upbeat bangers like Footfalls and Hic Svnt Leones from the Pandaemonium raid series.

It’s worth noting that the soundtrack currently only contains music up to Patch 6.01, meaning any songs contained in the after patches are not available as of writing. Unfortunately tunes like Dedicated to Moonlight and Zeromus’s Theme “The Final Battle” will likely arrive at a later date.

Regardless, the community is more than elated to finally see some of their favorite songs from Endwalker reach streaming services, with many more to come in the future.