FFXIV devs reveal new playable race at Tokyo FanFest: Female Hrothgar details

Final Fantasy XIV fans have been waiting for the reveal of the game’s next playable race for some time, now the wait is over, with female Hrothgar finally revealed at Tokyo’s FanFest this past weekend.

The Final Fantasy franchise is famous for its incorporation of supernatural and fantastic races in its game narratives. And its MMO, FFXIV, boasts several such racial options players can choose from when they set out to explore the world.

One of these races, the lion-like Hrothgar, has been limited to male-only models since their release with the Shadowbringers expansion back in 2019.

Hrothgar were released alongside Viera, a race of anthropomorphic rabbit people. Who were also only available as a female model until the launch of male Viera with the game’s most recent expansion, Endwalker.

Now, the new playable race coming with the game’s next expansion, Dawntrail, has received its official reveal at FanFest Tokyo this weekend.

However, fans have long called for a female Hrothgar model to be added to the game. Many expected to see them when Endwalker dropped.

When they didn’t arrive, Square Enix assured fans they would be coming with a future update.

Alongside the trailer showcasing the model’s animation, FFXIV producer, Naoki Yoshida, also provided fans with some lore tidbits and behind-the-scenes dev commentary for the new race.

Female Hrothgar is the final race to be added to Final Fantasy XIV. The dev team focused on a design that showcased both the strength and sleekness of the race.

Square Enix The dev team focused on a sleek, strong design for the new female Hrothgar.

Fans already knew Hrothgar were from Ilsabard, thanks to content like the Bozjan Southern Front and the Gunbreaker job quest line.

However, fans also learned that Hrothgar have a shared ancestry with the ‘Xbr’aal’. A tribe who hail from the new continent of Tural, which will make the setting for the game’s next expansion.

Despite the long wait for “Hrothgals” to arrive, reaction to the reveal from fans was mixed.

“The head seems too small but I’m going to wait to see the in-game model to judge,” is the top comment on a Reddit thread discussing the reveal.

Square Enix Some fans felt the new model’s faces looked strange, but others were happy with the design.

“Honestly, her face looks a little odd but I’m giving the benefit of the doubt and chalking it up to weird animation,” another agreed.

But some fans were more pleased with what little was seen at FanFest. “It’s exactly what I wanted, thank you!” Said one happy player.

“I’m liking her. She’s definitely got more of a lion face than you’d get from a miqo,” said another, referring to the Miqo’te. Another feline playable race in the game.

Dawntrail is expected to release later this year.