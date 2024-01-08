FFXIV director explains one key lesson from Endwalker expansion ahead of Dawntrail

The Final Fantasy XIV director has explained one key lesson that they took away from Endwalker’s expansion launch ahead of Dawntrail.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Japanese fan fest has given players a bunch of new details about the upcoming Dawntrail expansion. From the reveal of the new class Pictomancer to the new playable race female Hrothgar, there’s plenty to look forward to when the expansion drops sometime later this year.

The Japanese fan fest also revealed a new limited job, new lifestyle content, and more information about the 8-man, alliance, and ultimate raid that will be joining the game in 7.0.

Game director Naoki Yoshida also referred to the previous expansion Endwalker in their keynote, particularly in regard to the release date of Dawntrail.

Square Enix FFXIV Director Naoki Yoshida mentioned the reasoning behind not having a release date as of yet.

Naoki Yoshida (commonly known as Yoshi-P) mentioned during their keynote that they would not be revealing the date of Dawntrail’s launch. This is due to issues the team faced during Endwalker’s release, which was delayed by 2 weeks due to the pandemic and the meticulous checks that Yoshida undertook.

As to not promise a release date until they’re completely sure, the FFXIV team has revealed that they do have an internal release date, but are choosing to withhold it until they are completely sure.

“If you’re wondering why, well it’s because as you know for Endwalker for the very first time in my career we had to delay the release.

We don’t want that to happen again even if it’s just a few weeks, so we are taking great care to make sure our schedule is on track before announcing. But we will get you that info as soon as we can.”