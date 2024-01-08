Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: 7.0 expansion: New jobs, MSQ, more

The next expansion for Final Fantasy XIV is coming to the popular MMO. With a new MSQ, locations, story, and jobs, here’s everything we currently know about the FFXIV 7.0 expansion, Dawntrail.

Final Fantasy XIV is nearing the conclusion of its Endwalker expansion. Now that the game’s first major story arc has been fully completed, Square Enix is looking to branch out once again and set sail for new adventures. This newest escapade comes in the form of the Dawntrail expansion, which was recently announced at this year’s FanFest in Las Vegas.

Article continues after ad

Dawntrail is the start of a brand new story for FFXIV, so it’s a good idea to learn what exactly the new expansion entails. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the 7.0 expansion coming to Final Fantasy XIV, Dawntrail.

Article continues after ad

Contents

When is FFXIV Dawntrail?

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will be released sometime during the Summer of 2024. We don’t have the exact dates at the moment but more information will surely be released as we reach closer to its launch.

Article continues after ad

Dawntrail trailer

We finally have the full trailer for FFXIV Dawntrail, which was fully revealed at the Japanese Fan Fest in 2024.

MSQ and Locations in FFXIV Dawntrail

As showcased in the teaser trailer for the expansion, it seems that the Warrior of Light and friends will be traveling to Wuclomat’s homeland, the land of Yok Tural.

According to the keynote, The Warrior of Light will be asked to aid in a rite of succession to help determine Tural’s next ruler. Accompanied by Alisaie, Alphinaud, and Erenville, they’ll travel across the Indigo Deep, little do they know that most of the Scions are already there.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The New World will offer a bunch of new zones for players to explore and progress the main story through.

The FFXIV team has revealed 3 new zones that will be coming in Dawntrail, as well as one of the tribes that inhabit the land. These are the forests of Yak T’el, the southern side of Yok Tural, Urqopacha, and the newest hub city of Tuliyollal.

New Jobs in FFXIV Dawntrail

Dawntrail will also bring two new jobs into the fray for FFXIV. These have been confirmed to be both DPS classes with a melee and a ranged magic class.

Article continues after ad

The first job we know will be in Dawntrail is the melee DPS job Viper. Viper will run off the DEX trait and will share the same armor as Ninja. Weapons-wise Viper wields twin blades which they can combine to deal high damage blows.

Article continues after ad

Japan’s Fan Fest for 2024 revealed the second DPS class for Dawntrail, the Pictomancer. Hailing from Final Fantasy 6, the Pictomancer will be the 4th ranged magic class to join the MMO, featuring a paintbrush that can deal damage whilst buffing and supporting their allies.

Article continues after ad

Level cap increase in FFXIV Dawntrail

Like previous expansions, Dawntrail will increase the level cap up to 100 for players who own the expansion. This means all currently existing jobs will also receive new actions and abilities as they level up, including combat and crafter and gatherer jobs.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

FFXIV Dawntrail expansion brings new content

In terms of content, players can look forward to the same form of content that we’re used to. Dawntrail will include:

Article continues after ad

New main scenario questline

New dungeons (likely 6 as per previous expansions)

New trials (likely 3 as per previous expansions)

New 8 man raid

New alliance raid

New ultimate raid

New Field Operations

New Tribes

PvP update

Blue Mage update

Golden Saucer update

Deep Dungeon update

FFXIV Dawntrail’s 8-man raid: The Arcadion

The Japanese Fan Fest revealed the name and theme for the next 8 man raid series to join Final Fantasy XIV. The Arcadion has a futuristic theming, seemingly almost taking place inside of a GPU. Like Pandaemonium, this raid will contain its own story, and be released over the after patches of Dawntrail. The Arcadion will also feature a Savage difficulty.

Article continues after ad

FFXIV Dawntrail’s alliance raids: Echoes of Vana’diel

Whilst we had some information that Dawntrail’s alliance raid would have something to do with Final Fantasy XI. The recent fan fest showcased art of some of the characters we will be facing when the raids do drop. Like the previous raid series, it’s likely there will be 3 raids in total, also being released throughout the after patches.

Article continues after ad

FFXIV Dawntrail’s Ultimate Raid: Future’s Rewritten

Final Fantasy XIV players were blindsided by the announcement that the next ultimate released would feature the Eden raid series. Future’s Rewritten will prominently feature the story of Shadowbringer’s 8-man raid series, with the relationship between Ryne and Gaia at the forefront of the plot.

Article continues after ad

FFXIV Dawntrail’s Limited Job: Beastmaster

We have known for quite some time that we’d be receiving a new limited job in Dawntrail. The only other limited job FFXIV has so far is Blue Mage, which has a special gimmick that involves collecting spells from monsters. It’s likely Beastmaster will be no different, being able to train or collect monsters to assist them in battle.

Article continues after ad

Limited Jobs are unlike most of the regular jobs in FFXIV, having their own level cap and other restrictions.

Article continues after ad

FFXIV Dawntrail’s new playable race: female Hrothgar

Dawntrail brings about a brand new playable race in the form of the female Hrothgar. This completes the rest of the playable races initially introduced in Shadowbringers, with Endwalker introducing male Viera.

Game director Naoki Yoshida did mention that this would be the last of the playable races but playfully mentioned it would depend on the players.

FFXIV Dawntrail’s lifestyle content: Cosmic Exploration

The Japanese Fan Fest also revealed a new form of lifestyle content that will be joining FFXIV in Dawntrail. Titled Cosmic Exploration, the new content will see players explore the moon in a more relaxed setting. Obviously we don’t know exactly what this will entail, but it’s likely to be for those who prefer a more chill gaming experience.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Graphical Updates in FFXIV Dawntrail

Dawntrail will also be launching with the graphical updates that have been previously mentioned by game director Naoki Yoshida. The keynote showcased a bit of these new changes with the lighting being one of the more noticeable effects. Yoshida also spoke about how the team is emphasizing “screen-wide aesthetic appeal”, meaning they’re focusing on updating everything in the game, as opposed to individual characters.

The director did mention that not all of these updates will be coming at once, but what you do see in Dawntrail will be a good representation of what’s to come.

Article continues after ad

Quality of Life Updates in FFXIV Dawntrail

Alongside the major features, the team also mentioned a few quality-of-life updates that should improve player experience. These include:

Article continues after ad