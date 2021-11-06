FFXIV Endwalker expansion delayed: Square Enix gives reasoning behind setback

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Online’s much-anticipated upcoming expansion, Endwalker, which was set to release in November, has been delayed by two weeks.

Final Fantasy XIV Online is one of the most popular MMORPGs on the market. Not only does it have more active players than World of Warcraft and New World, but its expansive world spans three expansions worth of content.

The fourth expansion, Endwalker, is going to add even more features, including new jobs, races, dungeons, raids, and more. Players have been eagerly awaiting its arrival.

However, they’re going to wait a little longer.

Director Naoki Yoshida made an “important announcement” regarding its planned November 23 release date on November 5, with the expansion launch being delayed by two weeks.

We have an important announcement regarding the release date of FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker. Details: https://t.co/THqwKa0Dpd pic.twitter.com/vdsgUulv7E — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) November 6, 2021

“There are several reasons for the postponement, but as I’m the one overseeing all aspects of the title as the head of the project, the responsibility falls solely on me. Allow me to convey my sincerest apologies to our players,” he said.

He listed a number of reasons. First, he mentioned the sheer enormity of the expansion means it’s a massive task.

Then, he referred to his ‘selfish’ desire to improve quality and stability by adjusting small nuances to refine the overall experience.

“There was a bigger risk of us reaching the release date without ensuring stability as one form of quality, and for that reason, I have decided to postpone the release,” Yoshida said.

FFXIV Endwalker’s new release date

As a result, Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker’s official release date has been moved to December 7, 2021.

The early access will happen a few days earlier on December 3, 2021. It will be followed by two patches on December 21 and January 4.

In the meantime, Yoshida assured fans that his team will be investing “every ounce of their strength” into the game’s development and operations.

He’s confident it will be the most immersive expansion to date.