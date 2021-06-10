The Sims 4 Cottage Living: Release date, llamas, world, farming - Dexerto

The Sims 4 Summer of Sims continues with the reveal of a brand new expansion, Cottage Living. Despite the most recent Game Pack, Dream Home Decorator having recently released, it’s full steam ahead for The Sims team as the new countryside-themed trailer highlights the upcoming world, neighborhoods, and features.

Fans of the simulation franchise everywhere have already had their first helping of content for the Summer of Sims, including Dream Home Decorator, and a free base game update that included the Likes and Dislikes feature, new hair swatches, and additional placements for bunk beds.

While many are looking for more features to allow Simmers more freedom to represent themselves in-game, these definitely work towards filling the gap of what’s missing for the game.

Advertisement

After being cryptically teased to fans and content creators all over the world with postcards detailing a previously unseen countryside location in The Sims franchise, there’s a whole lot to unpack with the eleventh expansion pack.

Contents

On June 7, influencers and content creators such as lilsimsie started to receive cryptic postcards from the mysterious A & A Crumplebottom (yes, Agnes Crumplebottom!) from Henford-on-Bagley.

From the postcard, the town looked peaceful, idyllic, and definitely British-themed. With the reveal trailer, we got an even better peek.

heard from an old friend today xx pic.twitter.com/7EQqsUnduY — Kayla (@lilsimsie) June 7, 2021

The Sims 4 Cottage Living new world screenshots

Featuring a British-themed world, Cottage Living takes players to the countryside in the quaint village of Henford-on-Bagley.

Advertisement

With beautiful, wide-open spaces, serene wells, and pumpkin patches, players are certainly in for one of the most beautiful worlds The Sims 4 has seen thus far.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living trailer

Dropping on June 10 at 4PM BST, the new trailer provided players with a first look into what they can get up to.

From Sims that sing along with birds and chickens, there are loads of brand new features.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living new features

According to the official description released by EA, Cottage Living will include:

Cows, rabbits, foxes, chickens, and birds!

Earn trust with wild animals to earn special gifts.

The ability to grow your own produce.

The Finchwick Fair, complete with competitions.

Wildland foraging to find produce.

Lot Challenges.

In the trailer, we also noticed Sims singing with animals, plenty of new Build/Buy and Create A Sim items, Llamas, chicken coops, and more! Check it out above and see what you can spot.

Advertisement

A Pond Tool has also been confirmed, meaning players will be able to add ponds to their builds. It also appears that they will be interactable and your Sim will be able to swim in them!

The Sims 4 Cottage Living release date and price

Related News

As with other expansions, the game will cost $39.99 / £34.99, and will release on PC, Mac, and consoles on July 22.

Bonus gifts

If you purchase the pack before September 2, you’ll also receive three additional bonus gifts:

The Scenic Commuting Bicycle.

“Onward” The Adventurous Gnome.

Bramblewood’s DeLIGHTful Tree.

You can pre-order the newest expansion pack for The Sims right here.

So, there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about The Sims 4’s newest expansions, Cottage Living! Fancy making the motherlode of Simoleons? Check out our get-rich quick guide.