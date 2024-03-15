FFXIV praised for being able to “pleasantly surprise” MMO veteran

Final Fantasy XIV was praised by an MMO veteran who was pleasantly surprised at the game’s ability to pull something completely unexpected on them.

Final Fantasy XIV has seen a massive resurgence in recent years. From originally failing right at its release, all the way to its meteoric rise through several expansions. Now in Endwalker, players have been hopping onto the hype train, experiencing the fantastical MMORPG for themselves.

This includes MMO veterans who may have taken a break from other titles like WoW, in hopes of a new adventure in far lands.

Recently an MMO veteran complimented Final Fantasy XIV, sharing their experience and surprise at something completely unexpected.

The Reddit user explained how their adventure with treasure maps had led to something far more than they initially thought.

They explained how they were new to FFXIV but had tried before to no avail. When they did return however, they tried treasure maps for the first time, grabbing some loot in the process.

Eventually, they tried a multi-man map, normally requiring 8 people to complete. Fortunately, they were lucky enough to get a portal, which opened them up to a whole new dungeon for even greater loot and glory. The pair was able to get through most of the map, only being booted at right near the end.

“After getting booted out and returned to where we were I was amazed that this game had somehow managed to pull something entirely unexpected on me.

I have been playing MMOs for over 20 years at this point and was under the (admittedly bitter) impression that I had seen it all. I am pleasantly surprised that I was wrong.”

The experience truly made the game for the player, who went on to compliment it in kind.

“This game really is something special.”