FFXIV Winter Event 2021: Starlight Celebration quest & rewards

Final Fantasy XIV Online’s 2021 iteration of the Starlight Celebration is finally here, so here’s everything you need to know about FFXIV’s winter rewards.

As if Endwalker wasn’t enough to keep avid Final Fantasy XIV Online fans on their toes, Square Enix have gone one step further and brought back FFXIV’s annual Christmas event, Starlight Celebration.

Featuring two new adorable minions and some snazzy new gear for your home away from home, get ready for a festive fiesta like no other!

So gear up, Warriors of Light, and get ready for your fun-filled adventure with our rundown of FFXIV’s 2021 Winter event, Starlight Celebration.

FFXIV Starlight Celebration start & end date

FFXIV’s Starlight Celebration is set to begin on 16 December, 2021 at 2AM PST / 5AM EST / 8AM GMT / 9AM CEST, and will run until 31 December, 2021 at 6:59AM PST / 9:59AM EST / 2:59PM GMT / 3:59PM CEST.

Importantly, the quest cannot be completed outside of these dates, so if you want those rewards you need to be sure to log in and complete the mission while the event is running.

FFXIV Starlight Celebration quest

Entitled “The Little Yeti that Could,” your heartwarming story will begin amid the emerald forests of Old Gridania. You can only start the quest if you are Level 15, so be sure to obtain this first.

From here, you’ll have to:

Travel to Old Gridania Head to Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre (there’s an Aetherite conveniently placed just next to it) Speak to Amh Garanjy (a pink-haired Miqo’te) Accept the “A Very Yeti Starlight” quest

FFXIV Starlight Celebration rewards 2021

Upon completing Amh Garanjy’s “special task,” you’ll be able to collect three different rewards:

Wind-up Rudy minion : An adorable little yeti sporting a reindeer-inspired hood and a bright red present (far left in the image below)

: An adorable little yeti sporting a reindeer-inspired hood and a bright red present (far left in the image below) Squirrel Emperor minion : Sure, he might be cute, but this little furry fiend will have your head off in an instant if you don’t give him some nuts (middle)

: Sure, he might be cute, but this little furry fiend will have your head off in an instant if you don’t give him some nuts (middle) Starlight Mobile: A festive wall hanging that moves with the wind, featuring a reindeer, bells and a Christmas tree (far right)

So that’s everything you need to know about FFXIV’s 2021 iteration of Starlight Celebration! Scooped up all those festive goodies and looking to dive into Endwalker? Here’s some guides to help you out:

