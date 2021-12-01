Is Final Fantasy XIV free to play?

Is FFXIV free to play? Here’s everything you need to know to register your subscription and take your first steps on Final Fantasy 14’s Eorzea.

After a pretty rocky start, Square Enix’s MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV Online, has managed to navigate its way out of choppy waters and into the hearts of fans across the globe.

With the release of Endwalker (the game‘s highly anticipated fourth expansion,) players both old and new are hitting the streets of Ul’dah, Gridania, and Limsa Lominsa to combat the end of all days – but new players may be wondering whether or not FFXIV is free to play.

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know to take your first steps on the plains of Eorzea.

Is FFXIV free to play?

In short, no, FFXIV is not free to play. In a similar vein to rival title World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy 14 relies on a subscription-based service.

Even if you buy a physical copy of the base game, you will need to pay monthly to continue your adventure.

How to add a Final Fantasy 14 subscription

In order to subscribe to the game, you’ll need to visit the Mogstation, Square Enix’s dedicated website. From here, however, things begin to get a little bit difficult.

To sub to FFXIV:

Select “Your Account” from the top menu (see image below) Scroll down to “Service Account Status“ Select “Add Subscription“ From here, choose what subscription you want between “Standard” and “Entry” Entry subs are perfect for new players as they are cheaper, but limit you to only one character. Choose how much time you want to buy (30 days, 90 days, or 180 days) Select your payment method. Voilà! Your sub will be added to your account.

FFXIV subscription costs

As we mentioned before, you can only buy subscriptions in allotments of days. Purchasing more days will give you a slight discount than if you chose to buy 30 days over and over again.

The current cost of FFXIV subscriptions are:

Subscription (days) Cost ($) Cost (£) 30 (Entry) 12.99 7.69 30 14.99 8.99 60 41.97 25.17 180 77.94 46.14

You will also have to buy the base game, which is $19.99 (£9.99) for the Starter Edition (A Realm Reborn and Heavensward,) or $59.99 (£29.99) for the Complete Edition (all expansions except Endwalker.)

Once you’ve bought your sub, you may run into some issues concerning the elusive “one-time passwords,” but don’t worry, we’ve got a full rundown of the password system here to save you throwing a controller at your monitor.

So hopefully that answers any questions about whether FFXIV is free to play. Looking to become the greatest Warrior of Light Eorzea has ever seen? Be sure to check out our Final Fantasy 14 guides:

