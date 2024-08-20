Best Diablo 4 Sever Necromancer build in Season 5

The Necromancer is Diablo 4’s very own Grim Reaper and that’s especially true in Season 5 with the Sever build. This is a build that allows the Necromancer to turn into Death himself. Here’s how to assemble the build as well as how effective it is for Leveling, Endgame, and PvP play.

The Sever Necromancer build involves the Necromancer summoning a shadow minion that cleaves its enemies to pieces with a deadly scythe. As the Necromancer is a top-tier class this season, knowing how to craft their best builds is essential.

Below, we’ll detail how to optimize the build for leveling, endgame, and PvP, giving you the best skills, items, Aspects, and Glyphs to target on your journey this season.

Blizzard Entertainment Necromancer is Diablo 4’s very own Grim Reaper.

Best Sever leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 5

The Sever build is rated as B-tier this season, meaning while it’s not the best, it’s still pretty deadly.

As you level while playing through either the campaign or the new Season 5 content, you’ll want to make sure that you’re selecting your skills in the following order:

Level Skill 1 Bone Splinters 2 Enhanced Bone Splinters 3 Initiate’s Bone Splinters 4 Sever 5 Sever 6 Sever 7 Enhanced Sever 8 Paranormal Sever 9 Sever 10 Sever 11 Reap 12 Enhanced Reap 13 Acolyte’s Reap 14 Corpse Explosion 15 Corpse Explosion 16 Iron Maiden 17 Enhanced Iron Maiden 18 Enhanced Corpse Explosion 19 Blighted Corpse Explosion 20 Corpse Explosion 21 Corpse Explosion 22 Corpse Explosion 23 Corpse Tendrils 24 Enhanced Corpse Tendrils 25 Plagued Corpse Tendrils 26 Fueled By Death 27 Fueled By Death 28 Fueled By Death 29 Grim Harvest 30 Grim Harvest 31 Skeletal Warrior Mastery 32 Skeletal Warrior Mastery 33 Skeletal Warrior Mastery 34 Skeletal Mage Mastery 35 Skeletal Mage Mastery 36 Skeletal Mage Mastery 37 Unliving Energy 38 Imperfectly Balanced 39 Imperfectly Balanced 40 Imperfectly Balanced 41 Hewed Flesh 42 Hewed Flesh 43 Hewed Flesh 44 Reaper’s Pursuit 45 Shadowblight 46 Fueled By Death 47 Fueled By Death 48 Fueled By Death 49 Crippling Darkness Renown 1 Reaper’s Pursuit Renown 2 Amplify Damage Renown 3 Amplify Damage Renown 4 Gloom Renown 5 Gloom Renown 6 Gloom Renown 7 Terror Renown 8 Terror Renown 9 Terror Renown 10 Golem Mastery

These skills will help you craft the ideal Sever Necro build for leveling. Of course, you’ll need to have unlocked the Renown points to use the extra ten.

Many of the passive skills above will boost your Corpse and Shadow skills (like Sever) and make them as powerful as possible. As every build needs active skills, we’ve provided a variety that complements the Sever build in combat.

We’ve also ensured that your passive Minion skills have been boosted while ignoring Bone and Blood skills in this build, however, this will change when we respec for the endgame version of this build.

Best Book of the Dead setup for leveling

When it comes to using the Necromancer’s unique Book of the Dead skills, we recommend selecting the following:

Skeletal Warriors – Reapers

Skeletal Mages – Cold

Golems – Blood

This Book of the Dead setup is the best for this build, letting your Reaper Skeletal Warriors focus on melee combat while you and your Mages support them from a distance with Cold Magic.

This will slow enemies down while your Skeletons, Golem, and yourself strike at them while they’re vulnerable. While your minions engage the enemies, cast your spells, then batter them with Sever from a distance.

Best leveling rotation

Summon Minions

Iron Maiden

Corpse Tendrils

Sever

Corpse Explosion

Reap

You’ll likely already have your minions active when a battle begins, if not summon them. Then, strike a mob with Iron Maiden so that they’re likely to take more damage when the battle starts.

Next, cast Plagued Corpse Tendrils to stun enemies and increase the likelihood of producing extra corpses to re-supply your minion army. From here, hit them with your main attack, using Sever to do damage from a distance once your minions engage the mob.

Plauged Corpse Tendrils, Iron Maiden, and Sever will work well together, trapping enemies in a deadly kill box that only becomes more lethal when you start casting Corpse Explosion. This will finish off stragglers in no time. Should an enemy get too close to you slice them with Reap.

Of course, whichever rotation works for you will be the best to use, but the above is a logical, tried, and tested method to combine skills into one powerful set of attacks.

Best Legendary Aspects

While Legendary Aspects will become more useful in the endgame version of the Sever Necro build, there are some you can hunt down while progressing to level 50 or while playing through the story. Here’s where you can find them:

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Blighted Increased Shadow Blight damage Akkhan’s Grasp (complete A Debt Repaid quest) Hawezar Umbral Restores Primary Resource when you crowd-control an enemy Champion’s Demise (Complete the Temple of Rot Stronghold first) Dry Steppes Damned Increased Shadow Damage Uldur’s Cave Kehjistan

There will be more Aspects to hunt down in the endgame build.

Blizzard / Dexerto The Sever skill summons a skeleton who swings a scythe around, cutting down enemies.

Best Sever Necro endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Once you reach endgame in Season 5 by beating the story, hitting level 50, and unlocking the Paragon Board, you can then respec to the endgame version of the Sever Necro build.

However on this occasion, there are some significant changes from the leveling build. While the core skills remain similar, we now add Bone Storm to our arsenal – and say goodbye to minions.

Note the endgame Sever build is rated as C-tier in the meta. So, if you prefer to create a hybrid build you can always keep your minions – just know that this isn’t the true Sever endgame set-up.

Active Skill Upgrades Points allocated Reap Enhanced 1 Sever Enhanced, Paranormal 5 Corpse Explosion Enhanced, Blighted 1 Iron Maiden Enhanced 1 Corpse Tendrils Enhanced, Plagued 1 Bone Storm Enhanced, Supreme 1

Here’s which passive skills you’ll need for the endgame build:

Passive Skill Points Unliving Energy 1 Hewed Flesh 3 Imperfectly Balanced 3 Grim Harvest 1 Fueled by Death 3 Amplify Damage 3 Death’s Embrace 3 Crippling Darkness 1 Gloom 3 Reaper’s Pursuit 3 Terror 3 Necrotic Carapace 2 Memento Mori 3 Stand Alone 3 Shadowblight 1

This version of the build still primarily focuses on Shadow skills, but you’ll also notice that minion skills have been replaced by passives that favour a solo, minionless, Necromancer.

Best endgame Book of the Dead setup

In our endgame version of this build we’re going to Sacrifice our minions to strengthen ourselves, turning our Necromancer into a deadly solo warrior who’s Sever skill is even more powerful than before.

Skeletal Warriors – Sacrifice

Skeletal Mages – Sacrifice

Golems – Sacrifice

Of course, you can choose to keep your minions, just know you’ll be less powerful when fighting solo without the buff Sacrifcing them gives you. If you do choose to do this, consider changing some of your passives, like Memento Mori and Stand Alone to minion mastery skills.

Best endgame rotation

For endgame, use the following skill rotation when approaching mobs in battle:

Iron Maiden

Corpse Tendrils

Bone Storm

Sever

Corpse Explosion

Reap

Once again, the aim here is to trap enemies in a box while Iron Maiden, and Corpse Tendrils do their work. However, this timne we won’t have minions to fall back on, so we’ll use Bone Storm instead.

Now, hit the mob with Sever and when the bodies start to drop, use Corpse Explosion to massacre the survivors. Should anyone get to close to you, use Reap to show them that you’re death personified.

Best Legendary Aspects

Now that you’ve reached endgame, you’ll have access to many more Legendary Aspects to boost your build and add special powers to buff your primary skills. Some are the same as in the leveling build, but now there’s even more. Here’s where and how you can find them:

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Gamble Obols Blighted Increased Shadowblight damage damage Akkan’s Grasp Hawezar – Damned Increased Shadow damage Uldur’s Cave Kehjistan – Umbral Boosts resource regeneration Champion’s Demise Dry Steppes – Grasping Veins Boosts critical when casting Corpse Tendrils Broken Bulwark Scosglen – Disobedience Boosts defense based on your damage output Halls of the Damned Kehjistan – Shared Misery Boosts crowd control damage Oblivion Hawezar – Sacrificial Boosts Sacrifice bonuses Ruins of Eridu Hawezar – Hulking Boosts Golem cooldown Sepulcher of the Forsword Kehjistan Metamorphosis Inflicts Vampiric Curse on enemies – – Boots Hardened Bones You and your minions get damage boost – – Pants Shielding Storm Bone Storm has a chance to cast Barrier – – Pants Cursed Aura Decreptify added to Iron Maiden – – Boots Great Feast Minions damage increased – – Focus Accelerating Critical Strikes increase attack speed – – Focus Concussive Strikes Critical Strikes have a chance to cast Daze – – Boots Exposed Flesh Vaulrable enemies boost Essence regeneration – – Rings

Remember, you can also strip these Aspects from their original item and apply them to an item of your choosing.

Paragon Board

Blizzard Entertainment The Paragon Board replaces skills at level 50.

Once you reach level 50 you’ll stop earning skills points and start earning Paragon points instead. This leveling system works very differently and involves you selecting updates from various boards with different themes and buffs.

Every path is different, but the good news is that by targeting different Glyphs as you move around the Paragon Board, you’ll start buffing your Sever Necro in the ways that matter most to the build.

See below to see which Glyphs you should target first.

Best Glyphs

Level 15

‍Abyssal

‍Gravekeeper

‍Essence

‍Control

‍Exploit

‍Sacrificial

‍Amplify

Level 21

Essence

‍Control

‍Exploit

‍Gravekeeper

‍Amplify

‍Sacrificial

‍Abyssal

Once you reach Paragon Level 15, work your way towards the above Glyphs. You’ll also unlock more across the Paragon Board as you earn more points, but selecting these particular Glyphs in this order will keep you on the best possible path for the Sever Necro build.

Best Sever Necro endgame item build

Item Socket Item type Power Ruinic Runic Skullcap of Disobedience Ruby for extra life Helm Boosts Minion damage Runic Mail of Shared Misery Ruby for extra life Chest Armor Increased Armor Sacrifical Runic Gloves Ruby for extra life Gloves Increased damage Ghoul Anvil Ruby for extra life Pants Increased crowd control damage Wind Striker Runic Cleats Ruby for extra life Boots Increased Unstoppable chance ‍Parashu of the Damned 2x Amethysts for increased damage Main Hand Increased Shadow damage – – Offhand – Chain of Grasping Veins Diamond for extra attack power Amulet Increased Shadowblight damage Blighted Band Diamond for extra attack power Ring 1 Increased crowd control damage Band of the Umbral Diamond for extra attack power Ring 2 Increased core skill damage

Sever Necromancer build for PvP

The Sever Necro isn’t recommended for PvP, and while it’s fantastic in PvE, we’d recommend using the Bone Spirit or Bone Spear build instead, sacrificing your minions and turning your Necromancer into a one-person army in some cases.

If you’re set on taking this build into battle against other players, though, we’d suggest sticking to our endgame version for the best results. Minions will only be a hindrence in PvP, you’ll be much better off using the Sacrifice option if you use the Sever build.

Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Necromancer build this season, make sure to check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Barbarian.