FFXIV Adventurer’s Plate: How to create & customize

As part of Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.1 update, FFXIV players will be able to create and customize their own Adventurer’s Plate. Here’s everything you need to know.

While all eyes are on the brand new Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid and The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria Trial coming into Final Fantasy XIV Online’s 6.1 update, Square Enix have added a slew of new, seemingly minor features that will change up the FFXIV experience.

One of these is the Adventurer’s Plate; an all new system to help players identify each other and, in turn, recruit new allies to slay Eorzea’s demons with.

So, here’s everything we know about FFXIV’s Adventurer’s Plate, including how to create your own and tailor it to suit your Warrior of Light.

Contents

What is the Adventurer’s Plate in FFXIV?

Your Adventurer’s Plate is effectively a new way to display information to your fellow travelers. Each character will be able to create a short pop-up profile, which will display when you target another character, and click ‘Adventurer’s Plate.’

From here, other players will be able to see an image of your character, your job levels, FC, and much more depending on what you choose to disclose.

How to create an Adventurer’s Plate in FFXIV

Creating an Adventurer’s Plate is relatively easy – however, it’s worth remembering that it has only been added to the game in beta form. Therefore, these steps may change in future updates.

To create an Adventurer’s Plate in FFXIV:

Go to the Character Menu (bound to ‘C’) Select ‘Adventure’s Plate‘

How to customize your FFXIV Adventurer’s Plate

Of course, just like everything in FFXIV you can give your Adventurer’s Plate a full-blown makeover using a variety of different tools.

As you progress through the MSQ and continue your Eorzean adventures into the endgame, you’ll be able to collect more cosmetics to tailor your Plate:

You can tailor your Warrior of Light’s image using different poses, camera angles, and more

The background of your plate can be changed from simple black to a series of different colors and looks

You can select which information you want to show , everything from your current class and jobs, to which types of endgame content you enjoy (raiding, dungeons, and so on)

, everything from your current class and jobs, to which types of endgame content you enjoy (raiding, dungeons, and so on) Gear Sets can be linked to your Adventurer’s Plate, meaning that when you switch job it will switch automatically

So that’s everything you need to know about FFXIV’s new Adventurer’s Plate, as well as how you’ll be able to customize and create your own.

