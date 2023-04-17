All FFXIV Online Expansions & DLCs: From Heavensward to Endwalker

Looking for a rundown of all FFXIV’s expansions? Here’s every chapter in the Final Fantasy XIV Online story, from Heavensward to Endwalker.

Final Fantasy XIV Online has quite the history despite its sudden growth in popularity. Initially released in 2010, it fell flat on its face before being re-released in the form of FFXIV: A Realm Reborn.

From there, the title has skyrocketed to fame thanks to the likes of Twitch streamers such as Asmongold, and in turn, has seen several successive expansions.

So, here’s every FFXIV expansion so far, as well as those that haven’t been released yet. From Heavensward to Endwalker, strap in, because we’re going to explore all of the different adventures Eorzea has to offer.

Contents

All FFXIV expansions & DLCs listed

FFXIV: A Realm Reborn (2013/2014)

Square Enix Square Enix’s decision to remake FFXIV Online breathed new life into the struggling title.

As we mentioned before, FFXIV has a long and winding history, but the game’s success truly began with its remake and re-release in 2013. Entitled “A Realm Reborn,” Eorzea received a new coat of paint, as well as an overhaul to tired mechanics.

The reconstruction of Final Fantasy XIV in A Realm Reborn signified the start of a new direction for the game. Whilst arguably the slowest part of the game storywise, it sets up the building blocks for later expansions, and introduces us to the main cast of characters known as the Scions of the Seventh Dawn.

FFXIV Online First Expansion: Heavensward (2015)

Square Enix The battle between man and dragon finally reaches its peak in Heavensward.

Following the harrowing tale of the Millenium-long Dragonsong War, Heavensward sees the Warrior of Light take up refuge in the mysterious Ishgard. Looking to finally bring about peace between the dragons of Dravania and the Holy See of Ishgard, they uncover a conspiracy that shakes the city to its core. Heavensward’s story remains a favorite amongst fans today, bringing about themes of politics and religion.

While Heavensward is a story full of twists and turns, it also introduced a wave of new features into the game. Heavensward gave mounts the ability to fly and added in a new class for each role. The highest damage edge lord tank known as Dark Knight, the pure healer Astrologian, and the hard-hitting ranged physical job the Machinist.

FFXIV Online: Stormblood (2017)

Square Enix The fight for freedom begins in Stormblood, as the Empire draws ever closer.

Stormblood brings players back into the ongoing battle between the tyrannical Galrean Empire and the proud nations of Eorzea. Seeking to free the provinces of Ala Migho and Doma from the clutches of the brutal Zenos yae Galvus, the Warrior of Light takes the battle to his very doorstep.

Stormblood was generally considered a slightly weaker expansion in comparison to Heavensward but introduced several system changes and ultimate fights that are still utilized to this day.

Accompanying Stormblood were two of the game’s most popular classes, the katana-wielding Samurai and duelist-inspired Red Mage. The Forbidden Land of Eureka also makes its first appearance during this expansion.

FFXIV Online: Shadowbringers (2019)

Square Enix Trapped in a parallel world on the brink of collapse, the player races to save this dying world.

We’ve had dragons, epic battles, and now we’ve got parallel universes. Shadowbringers transports the Warrior of Light and their companions to the mysterious world of the First, where armageddon rains from the skies. As a familiar villain works behind the scenes to make the First’s collapse Eorzea’s reality, it’s a race against time to save the future.

Shadowbringers is considered the favorite expansion story wise according to the FFXIV community, offering easily one of the greatest antagonists in the series of Emet Selch.

Adding the ever-popular Viera race into the fray, as well as allowing players to test out the Dancer and Gunbreaker jobs, Shadowbringers was quite the treat for avid FFXIV players.

FFXIV: Endwalker (2021)

Square Enix FFXIV’s Endwalker expansion brings the Eorzean conflict to a close.

Endwalker sees the Warrior of Light embark on their final journey within the saga, bringing a close to the story that started so many years ago. The expansion sees the Warrior of Light and the Scions explore new destinations and prevent the coming of the final days.

Without spoiling too much, Endwalker continued in creating a masterful story for FFXIV players to enjoy. Alongside the story came about a new raid tear Pandaemonium, and two ultimate fights being Dragonsong Reprise, and The Omega Protocol.

Endwalker also gave players brand new jobs to play around with, these being the technological barrier healer Sage, and the somehow even-edgier melee DPS Reaper.

Final Fantasy XIV: The next expansion

Not much is known about the next expansion coming to Final Fantasy XIV. Currently, in the aftermath of Endwalker, the player base has been excitedly anticipating what the next adventure might be for the Warrior of Light and their companions.

Whilst we don’t have an exact release date for the 7.0 expansion of Final Fantasy XIV, it is likely that it will release sometime in 2024, after confirmation that it would not release in 2023.

So that’s every FFXIV expansion that we have so far. All of these can be purchased via the official Square Enix store. Looking to prepare for Eorzea’s final days? Be sure to check out our extensive list of guides:

