FFXIV Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid: Release date & details about 6.1 raid

Final Fantasy XIV Online is filled to bursting with raids and dungeons, but Endwalker’s upcoming Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid has snatched players’ attention. Here’s everything we know about the content.

As the ashes settle and peace prevails in the wake of Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, all eyes are on what the future holds for our Warrior of Light and the Scions of the Seventh Dawn.

One thing we know for certain is coming, though, is the Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid. The first of its kind, the gates to this mysterious location are ready to be flung open, inviting players to test their mettle against some of Eorzea’s most fearsome foes.

Looking forward to FFXIV’s Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid? Here’s everything you need to know about it.

FFXIV Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid: Release date

FFXIV’s Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid is set to debut alongside Patch 6.1, currently pegged for a mid-April, 2022, release date.

Patch 6.1, aptly entitled Newfound Adventure, sets the foundations for a new storyline featuring our dashing heroes and heroines, as well as adding a new Trial, dungeon, and much, much more.

What is FFXIV Myths of the Realm?

Myths of the Realm is a level 90 24-man Raid. With its own unique storyline based on the game’s extensive lore, we can see the symbols for each of the universe’s different Gods (The Twelve) etched into a stony circle in the image above.

It appears that our next adventure centers around a spectacular marble tower, whose stairwells are lined with huge statues of gryphons. Whatever this area is, it seems pretty clear that it houses some long-forgotten secrets.

So that’s everything we know about FFXIV’s Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid; from its release date to what to expect.

