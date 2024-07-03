Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail role quests explained: How to unlock, rewards, more

Dawntrail has brought a tonne of new content to Final Fantasy XIV. This includes new role quests for players to complete, offering fresh rewards and dyeable artifact gear. Here’s how to unlock them and much more.

Final Fantasy XIV’s newest expansion has arrived with a new series of role quests that focus on each of the respective gameplay classifications. This comes in the form of tank, healer, melee DPS, physical ranged DPS, and magical DPS.

These unique quests usually offer a bit more lore relating to the expansion, as well as a self-contained story that hones in on what your role does well. Dawntrail is no different, introducing five different role quests that you can undertake to reap the rewards.

How to unlock role quests in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Role quests only unlock in Final Fantasy XIV after you’ve completed enough of the main scenario questline. Specifically, you’ll want to have completed The Feat of Pots quest. After you return to Tulliyollal NPC Br’uk Evu will mention he needs some help, and that you should come visit him when you can.

From there you’re able to visit him, starting off the quest called Uncouth Customers. Once completed, you’ll have access to five branching options, one for each role in Final Fantasy XIV. You can only accept the quest while being in that particular role, meaning you can’t run into the tank quests as a healer.

Each role quest then branches off, following its own storyline. The level requirements for the quest get progressively higher as you go, with a new one every two levels. As such, if you want to complete them all in one go, it’s a good idea to be level 100 when you pick them up. The quests do give experience, however, so you could potentially complete them while leveling up to 100.

Role quest rewards in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Aside from the experience and Gil earned from the quests themselves, once you complete all the quests for the respective role, you’ll unlock a dyeable version of the artifact gear for the classes in that role.

Square Enix Artifact gear is gear made specifically for the class, which you can dye after completing your role quest.

For example, completing the healer questline will allow you to pick up the dyeable Scholar, Astrologian, White Mage, and Sage artifact gear, which you can customize as much as you’d like.

These can be picked up from the vendor in Tulliyollal located at X:12.4 and Y:12.8.